Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.4%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$700 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PYCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.4%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|14.08%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|26.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|8.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|7.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|24.68%
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|YTD
|3.4%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|12.63%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|21.24%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|9.70%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|9.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|23.20%
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|PYCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|700 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|39.97%
|Number of Holdings
|391
|2
|2736
|42.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.5 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|55.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.02%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|83.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCHX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.12%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|53.80%
|Cash
|3.78%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|37.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.79%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|27.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.32%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|33.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|70.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|35.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCHX % Rank
|Corporate
|91.47%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|75.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.88%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|41.70%
|Securitized
|3.23%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|13.85%
|Derivative
|1.36%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|9.67%
|Government
|0.06%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|29.44%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|7.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCHX % Rank
|US
|81.01%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|46.97%
|Non US
|13.11%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|42.22%
|PYCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|80.24%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|6.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PYCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PYCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|68.32%
|PYCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|30.37%
|PYCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|PYCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2012
9.8
9.8%
Jordan Lopez, Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”), a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager, deal with portfolio construction, broad security selection and risk assessment. Jordan has been with Payden and in the investment management business since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Tim Crawmer is a Senior Investment Manager on the North American Fixed Income team, specifically the Global High Yield Team. Tim joined Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2009-2013, Tim held a similar role with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to Artio, he was a Corporate Bond / Credit Default Swap Trader with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Before his career in finance, Tim served as an E-6B Mercury Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy. Tim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA and Masters from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Kristin Ceva, PhD, CFA, is a managing principal and directs the global fixed-income group at Payden & Rygel. She oversees global sovereign debt strategies, including macroeconomic and political risk assessment to determine country allocation. Ceva is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. She also is a frequent speaker at industry forums, focusing on topics related to international investing and emerging markets. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ceva worked with a number of international policy institutes, including the Pacific Council on International Policy, the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies and the North America Forum at Stanford University. She also worked for several years in strategic management consulting with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas. Kristin Ceva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a PhD from Stanford University in Political Science with an emphasis on international political economy. She was a Fulbright Scholar based in Mexico City and her dissertation was entitled “Economic Restructuring and Business-Government Relations: Trade and Financial Liberalization in Mexico.” Ceva has completed extensive economic and political research on emerging markets and is fluent in Spanish. She received a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
