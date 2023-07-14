Home
PYCHX (Mutual Fund)

PYCHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden High Income Fund

PYCHX | Fund

$6.04

$700 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$700 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PYCHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payden High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paydenfunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Lopez

Fund Description

PYCHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -7.1% 10.3% 14.08%
1 Yr 2.4% -9.9% 18.7% 26.92%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 8.35%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% 7.73%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 24.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -14.3% 7.8% 12.63%
1 Yr 2.4% -18.1% 22.2% 21.24%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% 9.70%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% 9.77%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 23.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -33.4% 3.6% N/A
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PYCHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYCHX Category Low Category High PYCHX % Rank
Net Assets 700 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 39.97%
Number of Holdings 391 2 2736 42.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.5 M -492 M 2.55 B 55.33%
Weighting of Top 10 7.02% 3.0% 100.0% 83.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Payden Cash Reserves Money Market 1.19%
  2. Transocean Inc. 8% 0.86%
  3. International Petroleum Corp 7.25% 0.75%
  4. United Natural Foods, Inc. 6.75% 0.65%
  5. Vermilion Energy Inc. 6.875% 0.62%
  6. CONNECTICUT AVENUE SECURITIES TRUST 9.91786% 0.61%
  7. Directv Financing LLC/Directv Financing Co-Obligor Inc. 5.875% 0.61%
  8. ARKO Corp. 5.125% 0.57%
  9. Mozart Debt Merger Subordinated Inc. 3.875% 0.56%
  10. Mic Glen Llc Term Loan 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCHX % Rank
Bonds 		94.12% 0.00% 154.38% 53.80%
Cash 		3.78% -52.00% 100.00% 37.75%
Convertible Bonds 		1.79% 0.00% 17.89% 27.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% 0.00% 14.10% 33.00%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 70.73%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 35.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCHX % Rank
Corporate 		91.47% 0.00% 129.69% 75.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.88% 0.00% 99.98% 41.70%
Securitized 		3.23% 0.00% 97.24% 13.85%
Derivative 		1.36% 0.00% 45.95% 9.67%
Government 		0.06% 0.00% 99.07% 29.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 7.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCHX % Rank
US 		81.01% 0.00% 150.64% 46.97%
Non US 		13.11% 0.00% 118.12% 42.22%

PYCHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 80.24%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.84% 6.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PYCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 1.00% 255.00% 68.32%

PYCHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYCHX Category Low Category High PYCHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 30.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYCHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYCHX Category Low Category High PYCHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYCHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PYCHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Lopez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2012

9.8

9.8%

Jordan Lopez, Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”), a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager, deal with portfolio construction, broad security selection and risk assessment. Jordan has been with Payden and in the investment management business since 2004.

James Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Alfred Giles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.

Timothy Crawmer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Tim Crawmer is a Senior Investment Manager on the North American Fixed Income team, specifically the Global High Yield Team. Tim joined Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2009-2013, Tim held a similar role with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to Artio, he was a Corporate Bond / Credit Default Swap Trader with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Before his career in finance, Tim served as an E-6B Mercury Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy. Tim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA and Masters from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management.

Kristin Ceva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Kristin Ceva, PhD, CFA, is a managing principal and directs the global fixed-income group at Payden & Rygel. She oversees global sovereign debt strategies, including macroeconomic and political risk assessment to determine country allocation. Ceva is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. She also is a frequent speaker at industry forums, focusing on topics related to international investing and emerging markets. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ceva worked with a number of international policy institutes, including the Pacific Council on International Policy, the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies and the North America Forum at Stanford University. She also worked for several years in strategic management consulting with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas. Kristin Ceva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a PhD from Stanford University in Political Science with an emphasis on international political economy. She was a Fulbright Scholar based in Mexico City and her dissertation was entitled “Economic Restructuring and Business-Government Relations: Trade and Financial Liberalization in Mexico.” Ceva has completed extensive economic and political research on emerging markets and is fluent in Spanish. She received a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Nicholas Burns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

