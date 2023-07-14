ª

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in bonds or investments that provide exposure to bonds. Investments in “bonds” may include, but are not limited to (1) debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, and foreign governments and their agencies an instrumentalities, political subdivisions of foreign governments (such as provinces and municipalities), and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank); (2) debt securities and commercial paper issued by U.S. and foreign companies; (3) U.S. and foreign mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage-backed obligations, credit risk transfer securities and commercial mortgage-backed obligations; (4) U.S. and foreign asset-backed debt securities, including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations; (5) loans, including floating rate loans; and (6) municipal securities, which are debt obligations issued by state and local governments, territories and possessions of the United States, regional governmental authorities, and their agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which may, or may not, be exempt from Federal income tax.