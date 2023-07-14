Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$938 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 95.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|ª
|
The Fund’s absolute return strategy seeks to have positive absolute returns over the long term, regardless of different market environments. To achieve this goal, the Fund seeks to provide total return, whether through price appreciation, or income, or a combination of both. It seeks opportunities by employing a flexible approach that evaluates security attractiveness globally, both inside and outside the U.S. Downside risk protection is a part of the strategy, but there is no guarantee or implication that negative returns will be avoided.
|ª
|
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes, if any) in bonds or investments that provide exposure to bonds. Investments in “bonds” may include, but are not limited to (1) debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, and foreign governments and their agencies an instrumentalities, political subdivisions of foreign governments (such as provinces and municipalities), and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank); (2) debt securities and commercial paper issued by U.S. and foreign companies; (3) U.S. and foreign mortgage-related securities, including collateralized mortgage-backed obligations, credit risk transfer securities and commercial mortgage-backed obligations; (4) U.S. and foreign asset-backed debt securities, including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations; (5) loans, including floating rate loans; and (6) municipal securities, which are debt obligations issued by state and local governments, territories and possessions of the United States, regional governmental authorities, and their agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which may, or may not, be exempt from Federal income tax.
|ª
|
The Fund may also invest in (1) convertible bonds, contingent convertible bonds and preferred stock; (2) real estate investment trusts; and (3) master limited partnerships. In evaluating these types of investments, Payden seeks instruments consistent with the income generating focus of the Fund.
|ª
|
The Fund invests in both investment grade debt securities and securities rated below investment grade. Investment grade debt securities are rated within the four highest grades by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or are securities that the Fund’s adviser, Payden & Rygel (“Payden”), determines to be of comparable quality.
|ª
|
The Fund will invest in both developed and emerging markets. In making these investments, the Fund invests in securities payable in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. The Fund may hedge this foreign currency exposure to the U.S. dollar. However, the Fund may also choose to have currency exposure through outright currency purchases unrelated to a foreign currency-denominated security.
|ª
|
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies, and including investment companies for which the Adviser provides investment management services (affiliated funds).
|ª
|
The Fund may invest in many different types of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, swaps and options. These positions may be used for the purposes of either hedging currency exposure in the portfolio or to obtain exposure to various market sectors. Currency positions may be employed for the purposes of hedging non-dollar denominated bonds or to take an active position in a currency, both long or short.
|ª
|
The Fund invests in debt securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the Fund’s minimum or maximum average portfolio maturity. Maturity is the date when each bond or other debt security pays back its principal. In addition, there may be circumstances when the duration of the Fund is negative to protect against rising interest rates. Duration is an analytic measure of the Fund’s sensitivity to interest rate movements. The absolute return nature of the Fund will generally lead to durations that are between negative 2 years and positive 5 years.
|Period
|PYARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|62.22%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|24.54%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|21.63%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|28.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PYARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|14.20%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|39.85%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|64.22%
|2019
|0.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|77.11%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|15.37%
|Period
|PYARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|60.81%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|23.39%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|21.98%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|30.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PYARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|14.20%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|39.85%
|2020
|0.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|64.22%
|2019
|0.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|78.83%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|32.26%
|PYARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|938 M
|100
|124 B
|43.54%
|Number of Holdings
|517
|2
|8175
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-119 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|97.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.45%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|38.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYARX % Rank
|Bonds
|66.97%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|79.54%
|Cash
|32.29%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|13.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|61.24%
|Stocks
|0.09%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|55.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|93.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|83.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYARX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|6.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.99%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.29%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.27%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.92%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.91%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|12.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|17.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYARX % Rank
|US
|0.09%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|50.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|90.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYARX % Rank
|Securitized
|42.79%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|18.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|24.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.94%
|Corporate
|17.34%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|73.52%
|Derivative
|8.65%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|25.58%
|Government
|6.57%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|64.40%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|91.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYARX % Rank
|US
|50.16%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|75.79%
|Non US
|16.81%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|49.86%
|PYARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|78.82%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|23.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|73.25%
|PYARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PYARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|95.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|62.84%
|PYARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.91%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|44.01%
|PYARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|79.23%
|PYARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2014
7.57
7.6%
Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Eric Souders, CFA®, is a Director and portfolio manager on the global unconstrained fixed income team with a focus on absolute return solutions. In this capacity, he is responsible for idea generation, strategy implementation, and risk management. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Souders worked as a Portfolio Manager at Guggenheim Partners, focusing on multi-sector and structured product dedicated strategies. In addition, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Blackrock, focusing on investment-grade corporate credit strategies. Previously, he worked at BNY Mellon in their Wealth Management division. Eric Souders holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of the CFA® Society of Los Angeles and the CFA® Institute. He earned a BA in Business-Finance at California State University, Fullerton.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Nigel Jenkins is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 2006. who is responsible for the management of UK and European benchmarked fixed-income and money market portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Jenkins was a founding partner of Centric Capital LLP, a fixed-income and currency hedge fund focusing on quantitative methodologies. Previously he was head of global fixed-income at WestLB, and a director of the fixed income & currency group at Rothschild Asset Management, both in London. Jenkins holds the ASIP designation of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, a member society of the CFA Institute. He earned a MA degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
