Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$287 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.7%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The US Sustainable Economy Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Russell 1000 Index companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization US equity securities. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depository Receipts (ADRs).
The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. The Fund incorporates the Impax Sustainability Lens, a tool utilized by the Adviser to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, enabling the investment team to construct a portfolio weighted towards companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector.
The Fund also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same. The Fund also utilizes an investment approach we call SmartCarbon™, wherein fossil fuel holdings are replaced with energy efficiency stocks. This approach is described more fully below under Sustainable Investing in the About the Funds section of this Prospectus.
|Period
|PXWGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|53.05%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|62.58%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|74.96%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|54.62%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|44.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXWGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|72.69%
|2021
|3.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|84.96%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|53.67%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|51.14%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|40.90%
|Period
|PXWGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|47.59%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|53.60%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|75.24%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|65.71%
|10 Yr
|3.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|78.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXWGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|72.76%
|2021
|3.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|85.04%
|2020
|3.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|53.59%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|51.73%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|65.28%
|PXWGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXWGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|287 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|70.73%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|2
|4154
|36.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|75.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.71%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|75.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXWGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|35.18%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|62.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|89.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|90.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|89.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|89.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXWGX % Rank
|Technology
|29.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|6.70%
|Healthcare
|15.97%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|22.83%
|Financial Services
|13.05%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|68.57%
|Industrials
|9.53%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|42.69%
|Consumer Defense
|7.78%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|27.40%
|Communication Services
|7.45%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|65.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.28%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|89.57%
|Real Estate
|5.14%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|6.54%
|Basic Materials
|3.78%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|23.59%
|Utilities
|1.62%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|73.52%
|Energy
|0.04%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|84.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXWGX % Rank
|US
|98.80%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|15.98%
|Non US
|0.60%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|83.95%
|PXWGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|44.44%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|69.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.11%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PXWGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PXWGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXWGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|73.17%
|PXWGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXWGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.94%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|96.94%
|PXWGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PXWGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXWGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|47.28%
|PXWGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Scott LaBreche is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Index Optimization at Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, and a Portfolio Manager of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and the Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund. Across all Pax World Funds, Scott is responsible for fund research, quantitative ESG research, advanced analytics, risk oversight, fund optimization and board reporting, as well as overseeing performance and attribution.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 22, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Christine Cappabianca is a Portfolio Manager of the Global Women’s Fund, the Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, the U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund and the International Sustainable Economy Fund. Christine joined IAM in 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, Ms. Cappabianca spent 14 years with BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she held several positions, most recently as senior quantitative research analyst and portfolio manager for the firm’s Internet of Things, Blockchain Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing and Smart Cures Innovation thematic strategies. She also served as the ESG data expert on Mellon’s ESG Council. Ms. Cappabianca has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Investment Management from Boston University. She holds the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting Credential.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
