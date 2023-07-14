Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.2%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$643 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.5%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Small Cap Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Russell 2000 Index companies.
The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.
Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (such as common stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and warrants) of companies that, when purchased, have capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000 Index as measured by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 2000 Index included companies with market capitalizations from approximately $31.57 million to $13.98 billion.
The Small Cap Fund selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the financial services sector. The Small Cap Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Moreover, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry.
The Small Cap Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Small Cap Fund may invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs. The Small Cap Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers, if any, may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused in a single country or geographic region.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.
|Period
|PXSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|57.05%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|44.84%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|49.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|45.62%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|37.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|78.57%
|2021
|9.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|17.47%
|2020
|2.6%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|66.55%
|2019
|5.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|38.35%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|77.13%
|Period
|PXSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|PXSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|PXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|643 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|41.68%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|2519
|89.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|186 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|28.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.52%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|12.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.16%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|91.41%
|Cash
|5.84%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|9.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|80.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|77.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|79.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|79.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.56%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|15.48%
|Industrials
|18.64%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|32.14%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|27.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.53%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|17.35%
|Technology
|12.10%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|76.87%
|Real Estate
|9.99%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|13.44%
|Consumer Defense
|5.21%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|22.79%
|Communication Services
|3.12%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|38.27%
|Basic Materials
|1.97%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|96.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|97.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|99.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXSIX % Rank
|US
|92.53%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|81.14%
|Non US
|1.63%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|48.15%
|PXSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|66.21%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PXSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PXSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|50.00%
|PXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|82.52%
|PXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|21.22%
|PXSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2008
14.19
14.2%
Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Curtis Kim, CFA(r), Portfolio Manager Curtis Kim is a co-Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap Strategy, which includes the Pax Small Cap Fund. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, Curtis served as a Generalist Analyst at SGF Capital, a long-short hedge fund focused on small cap equities. He also worked as a Quantitative Associate at Clearbridge Investments, a Legg Mason subsidiary. Curtis joined the investment industry in 2005 at FactSet Research Systems in the role of Product Specialist. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in political science from Colgate University. He received an MBA from Cornell University and is a CFA(r) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Diederik Basch, CFA(r), Portfolio Manager Diederik Basch is a co-Portfolio Manager on the US Small Cap Strategy, which includes the Pax Small Cap Fund. Diederik started his investment analysis career in 2006 and has worked in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Before joining Impax in 2016, Diederik served as Senior Equity Analyst at RobecoSAM AG, a subsidiary of Robeco Group, in Zurich, Switzerland, where he conducted fundamental research, including integration of ESG factors, on the global consumer staples and discretionary sectors. He was a key supporting analyst for the firm's thematic Sustainable Healthy Living and Sustainable Agribusiness funds. Diederik also completed an assignment in Robeco's Hong Kong office, working with its Asian Equities team. Prior to RobecoSAM, he was a Senior Associate Analyst at Canaccord Genuity, with a focus on small- and mid-cap companies. Diederik is a CFA(r) charterholder and member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in economics from Brandeis University. Diederik received his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he was also a faculty-selected member of the Investment Management Academy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
