Trending ETFs

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
PXSGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$34.0 -0.07 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PXSGX) Primary A (PSGAX) C (PSGCX) Retirement (VRSGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

-7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$4.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PXSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Beiley

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small capitalization market while seeking to incur less risk than the small capitalization growth market. The fund invests in a select group of small market capitalization companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000® Growth Index over the past three years was $2.68 million to $24.6 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 20 to 35 securities at any given time.
Read More

PXSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -21.9% 50.1% 16.67%
1 Yr -7.4% -72.8% 36.6% 97.14%
3 Yr -10.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 82.81%
5 Yr -0.2%* -42.7% 12.5% 20.93%
10 Yr 7.8%* -23.2% 11.9% 6.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -82.1% 547.9% 88.74%
2021 -4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 53.28%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.29%
2019 8.4% -3.2% 9.3% 1.10%
2018 1.3% -14.5% 20.4% 2.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -24.8% 50.1% 16.33%
1 Yr -7.4% -72.8% 36.6% 95.29%
3 Yr -10.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 82.81%
5 Yr -0.2%* -42.7% 14.6% 28.01%
10 Yr 7.8%* -20.1% 12.6% 10.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -82.1% 547.9% 88.74%
2021 -4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 53.45%
2020 9.4% -28.2% 32.1% 42.29%
2019 8.4% -3.2% 9.3% 1.10%
2018 1.3% -14.5% 20.4% 2.10%

NAV & Total Return History

PXSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXSGX Category Low Category High PXSGX % Rank
Net Assets 4.13 B 183 K 28 B 12.04%
Number of Holdings 35 6 1336 96.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.7 B 59 K 2.7 B 0.50%
Weighting of Top 10 55.44% 5.9% 100.0% 3.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 8.16%
  2. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc Class A 8.11%
  3. Auto Trader Group PLC 7.46%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.12% 77.52% 101.30% 22.74%
Cash 		0.88% -1.30% 22.49% 75.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 72.41%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 76.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 73.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 71.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSGX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.28% 0.00% 42.95% 0.84%
Technology 		27.93% 2.91% 75.51% 26.42%
Communication Services 		15.31% 0.00% 15.31% 0.50%
Industrials 		8.29% 0.00% 36.64% 93.98%
Consumer Defense 		8.26% 0.00% 13.56% 6.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.51% 0.00% 40.68% 91.64%
Healthcare 		4.42% 0.00% 47.90% 98.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 79.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 92.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 93.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 95.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSGX % Rank
US 		85.52% 67.06% 99.56% 85.79%
Non US 		13.60% 0.00% 26.08% 5.18%

PXSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.05% 27.56% 59.66%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.05% 4.05% 58.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 58.77%

Sales Fees

PXSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 7.17%

PXSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXSGX Category Low Category High PXSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 74.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXSGX Category Low Category High PXSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.70% -4.08% 1.10% 47.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PXSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Beiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2008

14.14

14.1%

Todd Beiley, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Beiley is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization financials and producer-durables sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2002, he worked as an Associate Analyst in equity research at Prudential Securities and before that was an Equity Research Associate at RNC Capital Management. He has approximately 14 years of equity research experience. Mr. Beiley earned a B.S. in Finance from Northern Arizona University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Beiley is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Jon Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2009

13.27

13.3%

Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

