Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pax Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
PXSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.33 -0.12 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (PXSCX) Primary Inst (PXSIX) A (PXSAX)
PXSCX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.33 -0.12 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (PXSCX) Primary Inst (PXSIX) A (PXSAX)
PXSCX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.33 -0.12 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (PXSCX) Primary Inst (PXSIX) A (PXSAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Small Cap Fund

PXSCX | Fund

$15.33

$643 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$643 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Small Cap Fund

PXSCX | Fund

$15.33

$643 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

PXSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Moser

Fund Description

The Small Cap Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Russell 2000 Index companies.

The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the Small Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (such as common stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and warrants) of companies that, when purchased, have capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000 Index as measured by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 2000 Index included companies with market capitalizations from approximately $31.57 million to $13.98 billion.

The Small Cap Fund selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the financial services sector. The Small Cap Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Moreover, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry.

The Small Cap Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Small Cap Fund may invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs. The Small Cap Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers, if any, may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused in a single country or geographic region.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PXSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -14.5% 140.9% 58.57%
1 Yr 9.6% -34.7% 196.6% 46.19%
3 Yr 6.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 51.82%
5 Yr -1.9%* -23.8% 9.2% 46.72%
10 Yr 1.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 39.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -59.3% 118.2% 79.08%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 17.99%
2020 2.5% -21.2% 28.2% 68.86%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 39.08%
2018 -6.1% -20.0% 0.2% 77.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -17.6% 140.9% 55.52%
1 Yr 9.6% -34.7% 196.6% 41.29%
3 Yr 6.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 50.79%
5 Yr -1.9%* -23.8% 10.7% 51.22%
10 Yr 1.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 71.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -59.3% 118.2% 79.08%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 17.99%
2020 2.5% -21.2% 28.2% 68.86%
2019 5.1% -17.9% 8.4% 39.08%
2018 -6.1% -19.9% 0.2% 84.88%

NAV & Total Return History

PXSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXSCX Category Low Category High PXSCX % Rank
Net Assets 643 M 1.48 M 120 B 41.51%
Number of Holdings 59 2 2519 88.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 186 M 213 K 4.6 B 28.11%
Weighting of Top 10 28.52% 2.8% 101.7% 12.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Victory Capital Holdings Inc Class A 4.03%
  2. Meridian Bancorp Inc 3.51%
  3. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc 3.15%
  4. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc 3.04%
  5. Independent Bank Corp 2.96%
  6. Vertiv Holdings Co Class A 2.94%
  7. Pacira BioSciences Inc 2.81%
  8. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 2.79%
  9. The AZEK Co Inc Class A 2.65%
  10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.16% 25.32% 100.32% 91.25%
Cash 		5.84% -79.10% 74.68% 8.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 8.42%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 10.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 7.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 7.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSCX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.56% 0.00% 35.52% 15.31%
Industrials 		18.64% 2.46% 37.42% 31.97%
Healthcare 		15.88% 0.00% 26.53% 27.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.53% 0.99% 47.79% 17.18%
Technology 		12.10% 0.00% 54.70% 76.70%
Real Estate 		9.99% 0.00% 29.43% 13.27%
Consumer Defense 		5.21% 0.00% 18.87% 22.28%
Communication Services 		3.12% 0.00% 14.85% 37.24%
Basic Materials 		1.97% 0.00% 18.66% 96.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 89.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 94.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXSCX % Rank
US 		92.53% 24.89% 100.00% 80.98%
Non US 		1.63% 0.00% 36.31% 47.98%

PXSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 13.16% 42.32%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 50.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PXSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 1.00% 314.00% 49.21%

PXSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXSCX Category Low Category High PXSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 31.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXSCX Category Low Category High PXSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.44% -2.40% 2.49% 31.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Moser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2008

14.19

14.2%

Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.

Curtis Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Curtis Kim, CFA(r), Portfolio Manager Curtis Kim is a co-Portfolio Manager for the US Small Cap Strategy, which includes the Pax Small Cap Fund. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, Curtis served as a Generalist Analyst at SGF Capital, a long-short hedge fund focused on small cap equities. He also worked as a Quantitative Associate at Clearbridge Investments, a Legg Mason subsidiary. Curtis joined the investment industry in 2005 at FactSet Research Systems in the role of Product Specialist. Curtis earned a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in political science from Colgate University. He received an MBA from Cornell University and is a CFA(r) charterholder.

Diederik Basch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Diederik Basch, CFA(r), Portfolio Manager Diederik Basch is a co-Portfolio Manager on the US Small Cap Strategy, which includes the Pax Small Cap Fund. Diederik started his investment analysis career in 2006 and has worked in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Before joining Impax in 2016, Diederik served as Senior Equity Analyst at RobecoSAM AG, a subsidiary of Robeco Group, in Zurich, Switzerland, where he conducted fundamental research, including integration of ESG factors, on the global consumer staples and discretionary sectors. He was a key supporting analyst for the firm's thematic Sustainable Healthy Living and Sustainable Agribusiness funds. Diederik also completed an assignment in Robeco's Hong Kong office, working with its Asian Equities team. Prior to RobecoSAM, he was a Senior Associate Analyst at Canaccord Genuity, with a focus on small- and mid-cap companies. Diederik is a CFA(r) charterholder and member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in economics from Brandeis University. Diederik received his MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he was also a faculty-selected member of the Investment Management Academy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×