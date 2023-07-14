Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$6.00
$29.7 M
0.00%
$0.00
2.57%
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$29.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 2.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PXRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|91.71%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|58.03%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|77.54%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|73.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|42.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|24.61%
|2021
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|87.70%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|24.06%
|2019
|4.1%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|40.32%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|58.72%
|PXRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.7 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|92.11%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|5
|739
|98.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.2 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|92.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.34%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|15.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|14.87%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|77.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|77.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|92.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|73.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|76.41%
|PXRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.57%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|9.38%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|94.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.45%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|71.19%
|PXRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|81.48%
|PXRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|165.00%
|28.71%
|PXRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|91.28%
|PXRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PXRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|84.82%
|PXRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.602
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.471
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.633
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.069
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
