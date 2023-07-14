Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$6.09
$29.7 M
0.00%
$0.00
1.75%
YTD Return
-0.5%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$29.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PXRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.5%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|90.67%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|51.81%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|76.47%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|73.33%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|40.87%
* Annualized
|PXRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.7 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|91.05%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|5
|739
|97.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.2 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|91.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.34%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|13.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.40%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|13.85%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|74.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|8.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|61.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|5.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|7.69%
|PXRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|29.69%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|90.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|64.41%
|PXRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|48.48%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PXRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|165.00%
|28.22%
|PXRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|62.05%
|PXRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PXRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.69%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|33.51%
|PXRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.632
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.494
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.688
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.080
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Frank Haggerty is the PM for all dedicated Global Real Estate Securities managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Int’l Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Global Real Estate Securities Fund; Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 2005 after serving as REIT PM/Sr. Analyst for ABN AMRO Asset Mgmt. He holds a BS from IL State University and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Mgmt at DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Geoffrey P. Dybas heads the Duff & Phelps’ Global Real Estate Securities team. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder of all dedicated REIT strategies managed by Duff & Phelps, including the Virtus Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus International Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Global Real Estate Securities Fund; the Virtus Real Estate Securities Series, a series of the Virtus Variable Insurance Trust; the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end fund; and separate institutional accounts. He joined Duff & Phelps in 1995.Mr. Dybas serves as Senior Portfolio Manager since 2007. He is Senior Portfolio Manager and co-founder for all dedicated REIT portfolios managed by Duff & Phelps, inclusive of the real estate strategies in the Virtus Opportunities Trust. In addition, Mr. Dybas manages the REIT portfolio within the DNP Select Income Fund Inc., a closed-end mutual fund; an affiliated mutual fund series offered under certain universal life insurance and annuity products; and separate institutional accounts Mr. Dybas was a corporate banker for Bank One and began his investment career in 1989. He holds a BS degree, cum laude, from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
