Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.6%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.2%
Expense Ratio 0.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PXMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|35.69%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|47.77%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|78.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|83.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|77.81%
* Annualized
|PXMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.9 B
|658 K
|207 B
|29.88%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|15351
|55.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|34.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.21%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|42.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.57%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|48.09%
|Bonds
|37.70%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|30.11%
|Other
|4.83%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|10.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.57%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|15.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.43%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|61.17%
|Cash
|-3.10%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|98.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Technology
|17.07%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|70.08%
|Financial Services
|14.02%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|63.25%
|Industrials
|12.99%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|12.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.68%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|36.34%
|Healthcare
|9.98%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|85.93%
|Real Estate
|7.93%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|14.62%
|Consumer Defense
|7.23%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|35.38%
|Communication Services
|5.60%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|83.74%
|Utilities
|5.33%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|16.12%
|Basic Materials
|4.63%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|34.70%
|Energy
|4.55%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|56.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXMMX % Rank
|US
|38.61%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|75.75%
|Non US
|20.96%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|7.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Government
|35.74%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|31.88%
|Corporate
|21.15%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|82.43%
|Municipal
|13.63%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|1.23%
|Securitized
|13.14%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|64.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.11%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|55.59%
|Derivative
|5.23%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|11.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXMMX % Rank
|US
|30.02%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|47.28%
|Non US
|7.68%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|17.44%
|PXMMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.03%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|98.89%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|11.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|42.17%
|PXMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|90.73%
|PXMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PXMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.36%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|39.36%
|PXMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Blank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
