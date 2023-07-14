Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$1.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PXLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PAX LARGE CAP FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Braun

Fund Description

The Large Cap Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of S&P 500 Index companies.

The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

The Fund’s investment team also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

Under normal market conditions, the Large Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (such as common stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and

warrants) of companies that, when purchased, have capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index as measured by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the S&P 500 Index included companies with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $6.56 billion to $2,901.65 billion.

The Large Cap Fund selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector. The Large Cap Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry. The portfolio managers currently expect that the Fund typically will hold between 30 and 60 securities positions.

The Large Cap Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund may invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs. The Large Cap Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may include investments in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PXLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -14.3% 35.6% 71.59%
1 Yr 8.0% -55.6% 38.6% 65.44%
3 Yr 7.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 35.13%
5 Yr 2.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 48.27%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -64.5% 28.9% 59.48%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 22.87%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 30.91%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 11.92%
2018 -5.5% -13.5% 12.6% 91.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -20.5% 35.6% 64.63%
1 Yr 8.0% -55.6% 40.3% 56.38%
3 Yr 7.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 34.86%
5 Yr 2.9%* -29.9% 97.0% 57.38%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -64.5% 28.9% 59.56%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.41%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.32%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 11.92%
2018 -5.5% -10.9% 12.6% 96.73%

NAV & Total Return History

PXLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXLIX Category Low Category High PXLIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.4 B 177 K 1.21 T 45.58%
Number of Holdings 51 2 4154 79.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 440 M 288 K 270 B 46.96%
Weighting of Top 10 31.56% 1.8% 106.2% 50.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.24%
  2. Apple Inc 4.38%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.15%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 3.11%
  5. Merck & Co Inc 2.80%
  6. Trane Technologies PLC 2.76%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 2.71%
  8. Voya Financial Inc 2.67%
  9. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.66%
  10. Verizon Communications Inc 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXLIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 0.00% 130.24% 65.94%
Cash 		1.67% -102.29% 100.00% 32.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 70.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 68.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 68.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXLIX % Rank
Technology 		26.49% 0.00% 48.94% 17.12%
Healthcare 		15.43% 0.00% 60.70% 29.38%
Financial Services 		11.96% 0.00% 55.59% 79.53%
Industrials 		10.23% 0.00% 29.90% 34.09%
Communication Services 		9.64% 0.00% 27.94% 22.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 0.00% 30.33% 76.79%
Consumer Defense 		8.43% 0.00% 47.71% 22.22%
Real Estate 		4.33% 0.00% 31.91% 11.49%
Basic Materials 		3.45% 0.00% 25.70% 28.69%
Utilities 		1.15% 0.00% 20.91% 76.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 96.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXLIX % Rank
US 		98.33% 0.00% 127.77% 27.46%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 97.97%

PXLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 49.27% 58.01%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 74.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PXLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 51.85%

PXLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXLIX Category Low Category High PXLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 24.20% 84.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXLIX Category Low Category High PXLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.47% -54.00% 6.06% 64.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Braun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Andrew Braun is a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and is a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. He is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Andy was Managing Director on the Value Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led a team of 30 portfolio managers and analysts. Andy joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Product Development Associate in the Product Development Group in 1993.

Barbara Browning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Barbara Browning, CFA is a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy and a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and Vice President at Pax World Funds. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Barbara was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management, Inc., where she co-managed Diversified Core, Concentrated Core and Diversified Large Cap Value Equity funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

