The International Sustainable Economy Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI EAFE Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests more than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization equity securities in non-US developed markets, including American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts and Euro Depository Receipts. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more non-US developed markets, including the Asia and Pacific region and the European Union. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. The Fund incorporates the Impax Sustainability Lens, a tool utilized by the Adviser to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-

industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, enabling the investment team to construct a portfolio weighted towards companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

The Fund also utilizes ESG ratings determined by MSCI ESG Research. MSCI ESG Research evaluates companies’ ESG characteristics and derives corresponding ESG scores and ratings. Companies are ranked by ESG score against sector peers to determine their eligibility for the MSCI ESG indices and for the Fund. The rating system is based on general and industry-specific ESG criteria, assigning ratings on a 9-point scale from AAA (highest) to C (lowest). ESG research or ratings provided by MSCI ESG Research might reflect assessments that differ from those the Adviser would make.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same. The Fund also utilizes an investment approach we call SmartCarbon™, wherein fossil fuel holdings are replaced with energy efficiency stocks. This approach is described more fully below under Sustainable Investing in the About the Funds section of this Prospectus.