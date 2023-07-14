Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund

mutual fund
PXINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PXNIX) Primary Inv (PXINX)
PXINX (Mutual Fund)

Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PXNIX) Primary Inv (PXINX)
PXINX (Mutual Fund)

Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.05 -0.5%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PXNIX) Primary Inv (PXINX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund

PXINX | Fund

$9.89

$806 M

3.12%

$0.31

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$806 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund

PXINX | Fund

$9.89

$806 M

3.12%

$0.31

0.72%

PXINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott LaBreche

Fund Description

The International Sustainable Economy Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI EAFE Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests more than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization equity securities in non-US developed markets, including American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts and Euro Depository Receipts. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more non-US developed markets, including the Asia and Pacific region and the European Union. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. The Fund incorporates the Impax Sustainability Lens, a tool utilized by the Adviser to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-

industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, enabling the investment team to construct a portfolio weighted towards companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

The Fund also utilizes ESG ratings determined by MSCI ESG Research. MSCI ESG Research evaluates companies’ ESG characteristics and derives corresponding ESG scores and ratings. Companies are ranked by ESG score against sector peers to determine their eligibility for the MSCI ESG indices and for the Fund. The rating system is based on general and industry-specific ESG criteria, assigning ratings on a 9-point scale from AAA (highest) to C (lowest). ESG research or ratings provided by MSCI ESG Research might reflect assessments that differ from those the Adviser would make.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same. The Fund also utilizes an investment approach we call SmartCarbon™, wherein fossil fuel holdings are replaced with energy efficiency stocks. This approach is described more fully below under Sustainable Investing in the About the Funds section of this Prospectus.

Read More

PXINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% 2.1% 19.2% 57.91%
1 Yr 18.0% -20.6% 27.8% 48.17%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 59.17%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 26.97%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.0% 9.9% 53.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.79%
2021 3.0% -15.4% 9.4% 40.62%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.25%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 48.15%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% 0.0% 16.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -16.4% 19.2% 56.78%
1 Yr 18.0% -27.2% 27.8% 44.79%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 58.48%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 32.00%
10 Yr 1.6%* -2.7% 10.2% 76.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -43.6% 71.3% 75.79%
2021 3.0% -15.4% 9.4% 40.62%
2020 2.8% -10.4% 121.9% 45.25%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 48.15%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% 0.0% 28.92%

NAV & Total Return History

PXINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXINX Category Low Category High PXINX % Rank
Net Assets 806 M 1.02 M 369 B 47.06%
Number of Holdings 260 1 10801 36.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M 0 34.5 B 46.40%
Weighting of Top 10 22.76% 1.9% 101.9% 53.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  2. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  3. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  4. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  5. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  6. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  7. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  8. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  9. ASML Holding NV 4.18%
  10. ASML Holding NV 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXINX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 0.00% 122.60% 23.52%
Cash 		0.57% -65.15% 100.00% 73.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 69.96%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 80.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 67.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 70.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXINX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.18% 0.00% 47.75% 33.81%
Healthcare 		18.30% 0.00% 21.01% 4.17%
Industrials 		15.43% 5.17% 99.49% 34.82%
Basic Materials 		9.18% 0.00% 23.86% 28.35%
Technology 		9.03% 0.00% 36.32% 70.07%
Consumer Defense 		8.92% 0.00% 32.29% 57.70%
Communication Services 		7.35% 0.00% 21.69% 28.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.10% 0.00% 36.36% 93.24%
Utilities 		3.36% 0.00% 13.68% 30.36%
Real Estate 		3.11% 0.00% 14.59% 18.85%
Energy 		0.03% 0.00% 16.89% 94.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXINX % Rank
Non US 		98.71% 0.00% 125.24% 13.68%
US 		0.72% -7.78% 68.98% 83.36%

PXINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.02% 26.51% 71.24%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.60% 28.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PXINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 70.81%

PXINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXINX Category Low Category High PXINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 13.15% 86.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXINX Category Low Category High PXINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -0.93% 6.38% 36.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott LaBreche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Scott LaBreche is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Index Optimization at Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, and a Portfolio Manager of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and the Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund. Across all Pax World Funds, Scott is responsible for fund research, quantitative ESG research, advanced analytics, risk oversight, fund optimization and board reporting, as well as overseeing performance and attribution.

Christine Cappabianca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Christine Cappabianca is a Portfolio Manager of the Global Women’s Fund, the Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, the U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund and the International Sustainable Economy Fund. Christine joined IAM in 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, Ms. Cappabianca spent 14 years with BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she held several positions, most recently as senior quantitative research analyst and portfolio manager for the firm’s Internet of Things, Blockchain Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing and Smart Cures Innovation thematic strategies. She also served as the ESG data expert on Mellon’s ESG Council. Ms. Cappabianca has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Investment Management from Boston University. She holds the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting Credential.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×