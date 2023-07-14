Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax High Yield Bond Fund

PXHAX | Fund

$5.87

$640 M

5.53%

$0.32

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$640 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PXHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax High Yield Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kent Siefers

Fund Description

The High Yield Bond Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies and issuers that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental,

social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield-Cash Pay-BB-B (Constrained 2%) Index companies.

For corporate issuers, the Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the High Yield Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, fixed income securities (such as bonds, notes or debentures) that are rated below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, similarly rated by another major rating service, or unrated and determined by the High Yield Bond Fund’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality. These fixed income securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The High Yield Bond Fund may, on a short-term basis pending longer term investment, invest in exchange traded funds that invest primarily in high-yield securities. The High Yield Bond Fund treats these short-term investments as high-yield, fixed income securities for purposes of its 80% policy.

In determining which securities to buy for the High Yield Bond Fund, the portfolio managers seek to establish if each security’s return is appropriate for its level of risk.

In making this determination, the portfolio managers generally perform fundamental credit analysis. The High Yield Bond Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including investments in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PXHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.1% 10.3% 62.99%
1 Yr 0.5% -9.9% 18.7% 73.66%
3 Yr -4.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 89.04%
5 Yr -2.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 44.32%
10 Yr -2.4%* -9.1% 19.0% 68.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -33.4% 3.6% 75.55%
2021 -0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 82.40%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 70.9% 15.78%
2019 2.1% -1.1% 5.1% 37.68%
2018 -1.6% -4.0% 0.1% 39.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -14.3% 7.8% 58.06%
1 Yr 0.5% -18.1% 22.2% 68.06%
3 Yr -4.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 89.09%
5 Yr -2.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 47.90%
10 Yr -2.4%* -9.1% 19.0% 82.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -33.4% 3.6% 75.55%
2021 -0.4% -4.3% 5.4% 82.25%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 70.9% 15.78%
2019 2.1% -1.0% 5.1% 41.06%
2018 -1.6% -4.0% 0.2% 50.43%

NAV & Total Return History

PXHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXHAX Category Low Category High PXHAX % Rank
Net Assets 640 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 43.87%
Number of Holdings 290 2 2736 58.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.8 M -492 M 2.55 B 54.32%
Weighting of Top 10 7.95% 3.0% 100.0% 79.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  2. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  3. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  4. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  5. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  6. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  7. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  8. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  9. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%
  10. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 1.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXHAX % Rank
Bonds 		96.26% 0.00% 154.38% 29.27%
Cash 		3.15% -52.00% 100.00% 47.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.31% 0.00% 14.10% 36.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.28% 0.00% 17.89% 86.17%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 71.74%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 37.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXHAX % Rank
Corporate 		96.84% 0.00% 129.69% 30.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.16% 0.00% 99.98% 52.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 27.56%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 46.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 10.39%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 35.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXHAX % Rank
US 		84.69% 0.00% 150.64% 23.20%
Non US 		11.57% 0.00% 118.12% 61.96%

PXHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.03% 18.97% 55.49%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 31.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PXHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 12.84%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 26.48%

PXHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXHAX Category Low Category High PXHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.53% 0.00% 37.22% 67.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXHAX Category Low Category High PXHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.85% -2.39% 14.30% 76.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kent Siefers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Kent Siefers is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Impax High Yield Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Vice President at Pax World Funds. Prior to joining the firm, Kent was an analyst at LKS Capital LLC, where he worked on an event driven hedge fund. He was previously the director of research and co-portfolio manager of a convertible arbitrage hedge fund at PRS Group International. He started his career as a research associate working for investment firms such as Thomas Weisel Partners, BankBoston Robertson Stephens and Federated Investors. Kent received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Vermont. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Peter Schwab

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2015

6.6

6.6%

Peter Schwab is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax High Yield Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Peter is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Peter was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Peter joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

