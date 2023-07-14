The High Yield Bond Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies and issuers that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental,

social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of ICE BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield-Cash Pay-BB-B (Constrained 2%) Index companies.

For corporate issuers, the Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the High Yield Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, fixed income securities (such as bonds, notes or debentures) that are rated below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, similarly rated by another major rating service, or unrated and determined by the High Yield Bond Fund’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality. These fixed income securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The High Yield Bond Fund may, on a short-term basis pending longer term investment, invest in exchange traded funds that invest primarily in high-yield securities. The High Yield Bond Fund treats these short-term investments as high-yield, fixed income securities for purposes of its 80% policy.

In determining which securities to buy for the High Yield Bond Fund, the portfolio managers seek to establish if each security’s return is appropriate for its level of risk.

In making this determination, the portfolio managers generally perform fundamental credit analysis. The High Yield Bond Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including investments in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.