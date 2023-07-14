The Global Opportunities Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Sub-Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Opportunities Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that its Adviser or Sub-Adviser believe will benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy – the shift away from a depletive economy to one that preserves ecological and societal balance for the benefit of future generations. The Fund seeks to invest in companies with durable business models that are well positioned to benefit from or avoid the risks associated with this transition. Under normal market conditions, the Global Opportunities Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Global Opportunities Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser currently expect that the Fund typically will hold between 35 and 45 securities positions.

The Global Opportunities Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Global Opportunities Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

The Global Opportunities Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, track records of consistent returns on investment, and where the Fund’s Sub-Adviser believes a company’s attractive, bottom-up financial characteristics and long-term opportunities are not reflected in its share price.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.