Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund

PXGAX | Fund

$22.13

$287 M

0.96%

$0.21

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$287 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PXGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott LaBreche

Fund Description

The US Sustainable Economy Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Russell 1000 Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization US equity securities. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. The Fund incorporates the Impax Sustainability Lens, a tool utilized by the Adviser to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, enabling the investment team to construct a portfolio weighted towards companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector.

The Fund also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same. The Fund also utilizes an investment approach we call SmartCarbon™, wherein fossil fuel holdings are replaced with energy efficiency stocks. This approach is described more fully below under Sustainable Investing in the About the Funds section of this Prospectus.

PXGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -14.3% 35.6% 52.83%
1 Yr 8.6% -55.6% 38.6% 62.73%
3 Yr 2.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 75.12%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 55.12%
10 Yr 3.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 45.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -64.5% 28.9% 72.84%
2021 3.1% -20.5% 152.6% 85.04%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.75%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 51.56%
2018 -2.4% -13.5% 12.6% 41.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -20.5% 35.6% 47.36%
1 Yr 8.6% -55.6% 40.3% 53.75%
3 Yr 2.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 75.40%
5 Yr 1.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 66.23%
10 Yr 3.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 78.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -64.5% 28.9% 72.91%
2021 3.1% -20.5% 152.6% 85.12%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.67%
2019 5.3% -8.3% 8.9% 52.07%
2018 -2.4% -10.9% 12.6% 65.46%

NAV & Total Return History

PXGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXGAX Category Low Category High PXGAX % Rank
Net Assets 287 M 177 K 1.21 T 70.81%
Number of Holdings 199 2 4154 36.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.3 M 288 K 270 B 75.77%
Weighting of Top 10 26.71% 1.8% 106.2% 75.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.82%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.85%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.86%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 2.32%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.25%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 2.18%
  8. Texas Instruments Inc 1.97%
  9. Intel Corp 1.91%
  10. Zoetis Inc Class A 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.40% 0.00% 130.24% 35.26%
Cash 		0.60% -102.29% 100.00% 62.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 91.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 90.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 90.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXGAX % Rank
Technology 		29.36% 0.00% 48.94% 6.77%
Healthcare 		15.97% 0.00% 60.70% 22.91%
Financial Services 		13.05% 0.00% 55.59% 68.65%
Industrials 		9.53% 0.00% 29.90% 42.77%
Consumer Defense 		7.78% 0.00% 47.71% 27.47%
Communication Services 		7.45% 0.00% 27.94% 65.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.28% 0.00% 30.33% 89.65%
Real Estate 		5.14% 0.00% 31.91% 6.62%
Basic Materials 		3.78% 0.00% 25.70% 23.67%
Utilities 		1.62% 0.00% 20.91% 73.59%
Energy 		0.04% 0.00% 41.64% 84.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXGAX % Rank
US 		98.80% 0.00% 127.77% 16.05%
Non US 		0.60% 0.00% 32.38% 84.02%

PXGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 49.27% 44.52%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 2.00% 69.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 62.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PXGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 59.87%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 73.09%

PXGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXGAX Category Low Category High PXGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 24.20% 97.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXGAX Category Low Category High PXGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -54.00% 6.06% 47.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PXGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott LaBreche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Scott LaBreche is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Index Optimization at Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, and a Portfolio Manager of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and the Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund. Across all Pax World Funds, Scott is responsible for fund research, quantitative ESG research, advanced analytics, risk oversight, fund optimization and board reporting, as well as overseeing performance and attribution.

Christine Cappabianca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Christine Cappabianca is a Portfolio Manager of the Global Women’s Fund, the Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, the U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund and the International Sustainable Economy Fund. Christine joined IAM in 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, Ms. Cappabianca spent 14 years with BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she held several positions, most recently as senior quantitative research analyst and portfolio manager for the firm’s Internet of Things, Blockchain Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing and Smart Cures Innovation thematic strategies. She also served as the ESG data expert on Mellon’s ESG Council. Ms. Cappabianca has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Investment Management from Boston University. She holds the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting Credential.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

