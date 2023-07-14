Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund

mutual fund
PXEAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.81 -0.1 -0.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PGINX) Primary Other (PGRNX) A (PXEAX)
PXEAX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.81 -0.1 -0.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PGINX) Primary Other (PGRNX) A (PXEAX)
PXEAX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.81 -0.1 -0.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PGINX) Primary Other (PGRNX) A (PXEAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund

PXEAX | Fund

$21.81

$2.39 B

1.32%

$0.29

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$2.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund

PXEAX | Fund

$21.81

$2.39 B

1.32%

$0.29

1.15%

PXEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hubert Aarts

Fund Description

The Global Environmental Markets Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies whose businesses and technologies focus on environmental markets, including alternative energy and energy management & efficiency; transportation solutions; water infrastructure & technologies; environmental services & resources; resource efficiency & waste management; digital infrastructure; and sustainable food & agriculture.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Environmental Markets Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of non-US issuers, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Global Environmental Markets Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar.

The Global Environmental Markets Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Global Environmental Markets Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

The Global Environmental Markets Fund seeks to invest in companies with positive overall environmental performance and whose products or services help other companies and countries improve their environmental performance, and seeks to avoid investing in companies with significant environmental problems or worsening environmental profiles.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PXEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -35.6% 29.2% 22.82%
1 Yr 21.6% 17.3% 252.4% 12.84%
3 Yr 8.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 29.44%
5 Yr 7.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 31.68%
10 Yr 6.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 37.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 21.16%
2021 9.3% -38.3% 47.1% 20.61%
2020 7.7% -54.2% 0.6% 72.41%
2019 6.1% -76.0% 54.1% 27.23%
2018 -3.8% -26.1% 47.8% 3.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -35.6% 29.2% 23.38%
1 Yr 21.6% 11.4% 252.4% 33.52%
3 Yr 8.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 46.47%
5 Yr 7.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 42.28%
10 Yr 6.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 46.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -24.3% 957.1% 21.16%
2021 9.3% -33.1% 47.1% 20.73%
2020 7.7% -44.4% 1.8% 80.48%
2019 6.1% -6.5% 54.1% 48.61%
2018 -3.8% -14.4% 47.8% 7.02%

NAV & Total Return History

PXEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXEAX Category Low Category High PXEAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 B 199 K 133 B 21.27%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 70.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 702 M -18 M 37.6 B 26.54%
Weighting of Top 10 29.53% 9.1% 100.0% 45.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Linde PLC 3.64%
  2. Linde PLC 3.64%
  3. Linde PLC 3.64%
  4. Linde PLC 3.64%
  5. Linde PLC 3.64%
  6. Linde PLC 3.64%
  7. Linde PLC 3.64%
  8. Linde PLC 3.64%
  9. Linde PLC 3.64%
  10. Linde PLC 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXEAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% 61.84% 125.47% 67.18%
Cash 		1.09% -174.70% 23.12% 28.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 49.56%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 54.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 43.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 46.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXEAX % Rank
Industrials 		43.68% 0.00% 44.06% 0.33%
Technology 		25.94% 0.00% 49.87% 51.54%
Basic Materials 		11.79% 0.00% 38.60% 3.96%
Healthcare 		6.81% 0.00% 35.42% 83.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.74% 0.00% 40.94% 93.83%
Utilities 		4.66% 0.00% 29.12% 3.52%
Real Estate 		2.14% 0.00% 39.48% 40.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.23% 0.00% 73.28% 89.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 99.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 80.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 99.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXEAX % Rank
US 		56.81% 0.13% 103.82% 52.09%
Non US 		42.10% 0.58% 99.46% 47.25%

PXEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 44.27% 49.71%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 72.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PXEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 51.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 29.01%

PXEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXEAX Category Low Category High PXEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 3.26% 43.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXEAX Category Low Category High PXEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -4.27% 12.65% 57.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hubert Aarts

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Hubert serves as Deputy CIO, Listed Equities. He and Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, CIO Listed Equities, are responsible for the development of the investment process, research and team. Hubert researches stocks globally and specialises in Industrials and Consumer Discretionary. Hubert is Co-Portfolio Manager of Impax’s Leaders and Water strategies. He also leads Impax's macro-economic research process and is responsible for the top-down investment framework.

David Winborne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2018

4.26

4.3%

David is co-manager of the Global Opportunities and Leaders strategies. He has global research responsibility and specialises in Energy Efficiency and Pollution Control. David researches stocks globally with a focus on the Technology and Telecommunications sectors. David joined Impax in 2015 from the in-house asset management team at Tesco Pension Investment where he had joint responsibility for the successful development, launch and management of a new global equities investment platform for Tesco’s pension fund.

Siddharth Jha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Sid Jha is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Leaders strategy and a member of the Portfolio Construction team for the Water and Global Opportunities strategies. He has research responsibilities in the Energy Efficiency and Water environmental sub-sectors and also researches stocks with a focus on US-Healthcare. Sid joined Impax in 2014 after graduating from business school and interning with Impax's Listed Equity team over the summer and autumn of 2012. In his pre-MBA career, Sid worked as a clean technology consultant in India. Sid has an MBA with a focus in Finance from London Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Macalester College, where he graduated cum laude.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×