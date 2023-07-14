The Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to provide infrastructure essential for the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive significant revenues (i.e., at least 20% of revenues) from owning, operating, developing or distributing sustainable infrastructure-related goods, services or assets. The Adviser defines “sustainable infrastructure” to mean infrastructure that conserves, enables or increases access to vital resources such as clean energy, water, food and agriculture, including resource and waste

management, as well as other societal resources such as healthcare, education, finance, transportation, and data and communications that advance social well-being.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the industrials and utilities sectors. While the Fund is not limited to equity securities that pay dividends, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will normally have a higher dividend yield than the broader equity market.

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. For US companies, the Fund utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

For non-US companies or when an Impax Systematic ESG Rating is not available, the Fund utilizes ESG research or ratings provided by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company whose ESG Risk Ratings measure the degree to which a company’s value is at risk based on ESG factors -- in other words, the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risk. ESG research or ratings provided by Sustainalytics might reflect assessments that differ from those the Adviser would make. When neither an Impax Systematic ESG Rating nor a Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is available, the Fund will utilize proprietary ESG research conducted by the Adviser.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.