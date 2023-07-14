Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
PXDIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.19 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (PAXDX) Primary Inst (PXDIX)
PXDIX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.19 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (PAXDX) Primary Inst (PXDIX)
PXDIX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.19 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inv (PAXDX) Primary Inst (PXDIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

PXDIX | Fund

$9.19

$106 M

2.59%

$0.24

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund

PXDIX | Fund

$9.19

$106 M

2.59%

$0.24

0.65%

PXDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott LaBreche

Fund Description

The Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to provide infrastructure essential for the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive significant revenues (i.e., at least 20% of revenues) from owning, operating, developing or distributing sustainable infrastructure-related goods, services or assets. The Adviser defines “sustainable infrastructure” to mean infrastructure that conserves, enables or increases access to vital resources such as clean energy, water, food and agriculture, including resource and waste

management, as well as other societal resources such as healthcare, education, finance, transportation, and data and communications that advance social well-being.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the industrials and utilities sectors. While the Fund is not limited to equity securities that pay dividends, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s portfolio will normally have a higher dividend yield than the broader equity market.

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. For US companies, the Fund utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

For non-US companies or when an Impax Systematic ESG Rating is not available, the Fund utilizes ESG research or ratings provided by Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company whose ESG Risk Ratings measure the degree to which a company’s value is at risk based on ESG factors -- in other words, the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risk. ESG research or ratings provided by Sustainalytics might reflect assessments that differ from those the Adviser would make. When neither an Impax Systematic ESG Rating nor a Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating is available, the Fund will utilize proprietary ESG research conducted by the Adviser.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PXDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -13.0% 19.7% 10.28%
1 Yr 5.8% -18.2% 38.5% 10.28%
3 Yr -9.9%* -10.0% 26.8% 98.98%
5 Yr -5.0%* -5.1% 14.6% 98.84%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -27.1% -0.5% 77.57%
2021 -15.5% -15.6% 16.8% 99.02%
2020 3.5% -4.5% 9.1% 5.56%
2019 4.7% 2.4% 7.8% 82.56%
2018 -1.5% -4.2% -1.1% 6.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -20.0% 10.1% 9.35%
1 Yr 5.8% -22.4% 11.7% 12.15%
3 Yr -9.9%* -10.0% 21.1% 98.98%
5 Yr -5.0%* -5.1% 13.2% 98.78%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -27.1% -0.5% 77.57%
2021 -15.5% -15.6% 16.8% 99.02%
2020 3.5% -4.5% 9.1% 5.56%
2019 4.7% 2.4% 7.8% 82.56%
2018 -1.5% -4.2% -0.8% 17.11%

NAV & Total Return History

PXDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXDIX Category Low Category High PXDIX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 71.96%
Number of Holdings 135 29 233 10.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.6 M 733 K 4.98 B 88.79%
Weighting of Top 10 18.88% 8.2% 63.5% 99.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.12%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc 3.03%
  3. International Business Machines Corp 2.82%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 2.70%
  5. Iberdrola SA 2.65%
  6. Iberdrola SA 2.65%
  7. Iberdrola SA 2.65%
  8. Iberdrola SA 2.65%
  9. Iberdrola SA 2.65%
  10. Iberdrola SA 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXDIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 86.09% 141.46% 34.58%
Cash 		0.61% -11.28% 13.91% 64.49%
Other 		0.01% -47.56% 13.60% 24.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 8.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 8.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 8.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXDIX % Rank
Utilities 		28.47% 3.71% 96.19% 89.72%
Industrials 		25.03% 0.00% 68.24% 48.60%
Communication Services 		22.17% 0.00% 27.53% 4.67%
Real Estate 		10.27% 0.00% 23.51% 33.64%
Technology 		6.88% 0.00% 25.65% 2.80%
Healthcare 		5.07% 0.00% 6.54% 3.74%
Basic Materials 		1.30% 0.00% 25.54% 15.89%
Consumer Defense 		0.55% 0.00% 0.99% 9.35%
Financial Services 		0.13% 0.00% 17.28% 10.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.09% 0.00% 10.02% 8.41%
Energy 		0.03% 0.00% 32.46% 90.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXDIX % Rank
Non US 		60.00% 0.00% 99.06% 16.82%
US 		39.38% 0.00% 99.80% 78.50%

PXDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.30% 20.38% 92.16%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.30% 1.25% 13.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

PXDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 13.00% 128.00% 94.62%

PXDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXDIX Category Low Category High PXDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 4.88% 80.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXDIX Category Low Category High PXDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.81% -0.39% 4.38% 7.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott LaBreche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Scott LaBreche is Director of Portfolio Analytics and Index Optimization at Impax Asset Management LLC, formerly Pax World Management LLC, and a Portfolio Manager of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and the Pax MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index Fund. Across all Pax World Funds, Scott is responsible for fund research, quantitative ESG research, advanced analytics, risk oversight, fund optimization and board reporting, as well as overseeing performance and attribution.

Christine Cappabianca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Christine Cappabianca is a Portfolio Manager of the Global Women’s Fund, the Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, the U.S. Sustainable Economy Fund and the International Sustainable Economy Fund. Christine joined IAM in 2021. Prior to joining the Adviser, Ms. Cappabianca spent 14 years with BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she held several positions, most recently as senior quantitative research analyst and portfolio manager for the firm’s Internet of Things, Blockchain Innovation, U.S. Manufacturing and Smart Cures Innovation thematic strategies. She also served as the ESG data expert on Mellon’s ESG Council. Ms. Cappabianca has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in Investment Management from Boston University. She holds the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting Credential.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×