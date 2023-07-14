Principal Investment Strategies

The fund seeks to generate current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio with municipal bonds of varying maturities. The management team focuses on higher quality tax-exempt municipal bonds, gauging the value of a security by issue type, credit quality, and bond structure; however, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment grade tax-exempt municipal bonds. Below investment grade tax-exempt municipal bonds are considered high-yield/high-risk fixed income securities (so-called “junk bonds”).

Under normal circumstances, as a matter of fundamental policy, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. The portion of the fund’s assets not invested in tax-exempt securities may be invested in taxable fixed income securities. Income from these taxable investments may be subject to federal, state, and local taxes.