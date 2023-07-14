Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$84.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PXCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|59.95%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|58.75%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|69.81%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|64.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|87.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|41.07%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|85.09%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|67.77%
|2019
|1.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|40.61%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|74.25%
|Period
|PXCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|58.56%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|55.57%
|3 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|70.25%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|65.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|85.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|PXCZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|41.13%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|85.15%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|67.71%
|2019
|1.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|42.24%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|75.82%
|PXCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXCZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84.9 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|87.07%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|1
|14000
|80.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.9 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|73.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.02%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|16.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXCZX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.06%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|46.13%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|52.49%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|10.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|7.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|9.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|7.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXCZX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.06%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|43.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.94%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|54.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|7.75%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|9.49%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|24.48%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|12.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXCZX % Rank
|US
|99.03%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|22.57%
|Non US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|72.28%
|PXCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|2.93%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|54.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|34.65%
|PXCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.25%
|5.00%
|12.59%
|PXCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXCZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|2.36%
|PXCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXCZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.92%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|73.39%
|PXCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PXCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXCZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.31%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|78.87%
|PXCZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2012
9.96
10.0%
Lisa Leonard is a managing director and portfolio manager of municipal securities at Newfleet Asset Management. Ms. Leonard specializes in both taxable and tax-exempt municipal bonds. She manages a number of municipal bond portfolios, including the Virtus Newfleet Tax-Exempt Bond Fund, high-net-worth portfolios for Newfleet, and institutional portfolios for an affiliated manager, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. She is also on the management team of DTF Tax-Free Income, Inc., a closed-end fund, for affiliated manager Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Ms. Leonard has been with Newfleet and its affiliates since 1987 in successive fixed income roles. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, she was a vice president and portfolio manager, fixed income of Virtus Investment Advisers (VIA) from 2008 to 2011. Previously, she was associated with Phoenix Investment Counsel, formerly an affiliate of VIA, and was also director, municipal research (1998-2007); director, investment operations (1994-1998); and fixed income trader (1987-1993). Previously, Ms. Leonard was a municipal finance analyst with Connecticut Bank & Trust. She holds a B.S. from the University of Connecticut and began her career in the investment industry in 1986.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2012
9.96
10.0%
Tim Heaney is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager of municipal securities at Newfleet Asset Management. Mr. Heaney specializes in both taxable and tax-exempt municipal bonds. He manages a variety of municipal bond portfolios, including the Virtus Newfleet Tax-Exempt Bond Fund, high-net-worth portfolios for Newfleet, as well as institutional portfolios and the DTF Tax-Free Income, Inc., a closed-end fund, for affiliated manager Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Mr. Heaney has been with Newfleet and its affiliates since 1992 in successive fixed income roles. Prior to joining Newfleet in 2011, he was a senior vice president and portfolio manager of Virtus Investment Advisers (VIA) from 2008 to 2011. Previously, he was associated with Phoenix Investment Counsel, formerly an affiliate of VIA, and was also managing director, fixed income (1997-2007); director, fixed income research (1996-1997); and investment analyst (1995-1996). He was an investment analyst of Phoenix Life Insurance Company from 1992 to 1994. Previously, Mr. Heaney was a senior credit analyst in the commercial lending division at Connecticut National Bank. Mr. Heaney holds a B.S. and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut. He is a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 1990.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...