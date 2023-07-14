Home
Trending ETFs

PXCCX (Mutual Fund)

PXCCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund

PXCCX | Fund

$8.50

$408 M

2.27%

$0.19

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$408 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PXCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bennett

Fund Description

PXCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -8.1% 18.8% 46.73%
1 Yr -0.2% -10.0% 54.2% 68.85%
3 Yr -3.5%* -6.8% 9.7% 74.58%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% 92.18%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% 90.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -35.0% 33.6% 66.82%
2021 -0.8% -5.9% 7.0% 88.99%
2020 2.0% -3.6% 12.1% 29.21%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PXCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.0% 18.8% 46.05%
1 Yr -0.2% -10.0% 54.2% 67.49%
3 Yr -3.5%* -6.8% 9.7% 74.70%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% 88.97%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% 89.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PXCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -35.0% 33.6% 66.82%
2021 -0.8% -5.9% 14.7% 88.99%
2020 2.0% -3.6% 12.1% 29.21%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PXCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PXCCX Category Low Category High PXCCX % Rank
Net Assets 408 M 130 K 62.8 B 60.76%
Number of Holdings 38 3 25236 42.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 362 M 125 K 11 B 45.12%
Weighting of Top 10 87.72% 6.3% 100.0% 25.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Core Plus Bond R6 19.86%
  2. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  3. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  4. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  5. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  6. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  7. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  8. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  9. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%
  10. 10 Year Japanese Government Bond Future Mar 22 8.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PXCCX % Rank
Bonds 		81.82% 11.31% 89.41% 1.36%
Stocks 		21.19% 3.48% 51.81% 90.95%
Other 		9.26% -4.68% 21.77% 4.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.90% 0.00% 71.77% 48.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.59% 0.00% 21.95% 19.95%
Cash 		-13.77% -35.68% 69.40% 95.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXCCX % Rank
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 83.50% 44.06%
Technology 		13.31% 0.22% 27.92% 74.20%
Real Estate 		12.25% 0.00% 43.16% 13.24%
Industrials 		10.66% 0.14% 17.90% 42.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.42% 0.00% 14.20% 53.88%
Healthcare 		9.11% 0.00% 24.25% 93.38%
Consumer Defense 		7.74% 0.00% 51.19% 36.07%
Utilities 		7.12% 0.00% 48.33% 15.30%
Energy 		5.92% 0.00% 62.93% 33.79%
Basic Materials 		4.82% 0.00% 32.82% 22.83%
Communication Services 		4.67% 0.00% 11.11% 84.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXCCX % Rank
US 		13.48% 3.48% 51.08% 94.33%
Non US 		7.71% 0.00% 25.18% 69.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXCCX % Rank
Government 		43.25% 0.00% 94.29% 19.50%
Corporate 		20.81% 0.00% 96.66% 83.90%
Securitized 		12.95% 0.00% 52.08% 63.95%
Municipal 		10.73% 0.00% 99.85% 5.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.68% 0.15% 71.66% 68.71%
Derivative 		4.59% 0.00% 27.44% 18.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PXCCX % Rank
US 		58.97% 9.98% 83.14% 9.30%
Non US 		22.85% 0.00% 30.21% 3.40%

PXCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PXCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 13.45% 91.10%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 4.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PXCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PXCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PXCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 2.00% 380.00% 40.24%

PXCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PXCCX Category Low Category High PXCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.27% 0.00% 6.08% 87.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PXCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PXCCX Category Low Category High PXCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.95% -1.22% 6.83% 40.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PXCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PXCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2018

4.26

4.3%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Blank

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

