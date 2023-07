The Fund seeks investments that will increase over time in value, as well as pay the Fund interest and other income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets in bonds with varying maturities. For the purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income instruments, including debentures, notes, commercial paper and other similar types of debt instruments, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, currencies, loan assignments and participations, money market instruments, and derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that the Fund has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet redemptions. In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. The Fund primarily invests in fixed or floating rate fixed income instruments of foreign corporations and governments that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. Under normal market conditions the Fund invests in at least three foreign countries. Foreign government fixed income instruments include securities issued by quasi-governmental entities, government agencies, supranational entities and other governmental entities denominated in foreign currencies or U.S. dollars. The Fund invests in securities of emerging market countries. Up to 35% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in lower-rated securities and unrated securities, including unrated securities that the subadviser determines are of comparable quality to below investment grade securities. The subadviser currently expects to hedge all or a portion of the Fund’s foreign currency exposure, although the subadviser has no obligation to do so. The Fund’s currency exposure includes investments in derivatives, subject to the Fund’s derivatives investment restrictions noted below. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in derivative instruments, including futures, options, options on futures, foreign currency forward contracts, and swaps, to try to enhance return or to reduce (“hedge”) investment risks. The Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by government and private issuers. Privately issued mortgage-related securities that are not guaranteed by governmental entities generally have one or more types of credit enhancement to ensure timely receipt of payments and to protect against default. Private issuer mortgage-backed securities may include loans on commercial or residential properties. Asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest are issued in the form of debt instruments that may include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which may include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a “diversified” fund.