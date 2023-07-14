Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$777 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.0%
Expense Ratio 0.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Core Bond Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies and issuers that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index companies. For corporate issuers, the Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.
Under normal market conditions, the Core Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, which include debt obligations such as mortgage-related securities, securities issued by the United States government or its agencies and instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds and high-impact bonds (which provide financing to support solutions to global sustainability challenges) across the spectrum of issuers, each of which is, at the time of purchase, rated at least investment grade (rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service) or unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund also may have a small allocation of higher-rated high yield bonds, also commonly
known as “junk bonds” (rated B or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Moody’s Investors Service). Although the Fund is not constrained with respect to duration, it seeks to maintain an average duration within .50 years of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, which had a duration of 6.72 years as of December 31, 2021.
In determining which securities to buy for the Core Bond Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to determine the most attractive asset class and establish if each security’s return is appropriate for its level of risk. In making these determinations, the portfolio manager generally performs a relative value analysis at the asset class level.
The Core Bond Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market investments.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.
|Period
|PXBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|56.73%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|50.33%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|58.39%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|47.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PXBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|21.00%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|49.70%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.40%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|64.71%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|21.78%
|Period
|PXBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|54.25%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|46.61%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|58.24%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|50.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PXBIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|21.09%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|49.60%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|74.40%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|66.56%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|37.47%
|PXBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXBIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|777 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|54.32%
|Number of Holdings
|506
|1
|17234
|58.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|66.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.96%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|80.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXBIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.20%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|63.09%
|Cash
|4.24%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|39.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.57%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|44.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|36.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|40.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|15.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXBIX % Rank
|Securitized
|32.23%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|42.38%
|Corporate
|31.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.67%
|Government
|30.30%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|39.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.24%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|53.24%
|Municipal
|1.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|38.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXBIX % Rank
|US
|76.81%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|83.71%
|Non US
|17.39%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|11.43%
|PXBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.46%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|77.32%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|61.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PXBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PXBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXBIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|16.93%
|PXBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXBIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.18%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|68.97%
|PXBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PXBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXBIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|56.23%
|PXBIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2016
5.46
5.5%
Anthony Trzcinka is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Core Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Tony is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Tony has been responsible for multiple strategies during his tenure at Impax Asset Management LLC. He joined the firm in 2003 from AEW Capital Management where he spent over three years as an Assistant Vice President working in a Senior Analyst role. He began his financial services career as an analyst in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...