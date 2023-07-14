The Core Bond Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies and issuers that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index companies. For corporate issuers, the Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the Core Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds, which include debt obligations such as mortgage-related securities, securities issued by the United States government or its agencies and instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds and high-impact bonds (which provide financing to support solutions to global sustainability challenges) across the spectrum of issuers, each of which is, at the time of purchase, rated at least investment grade (rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service) or unrated and determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund also may have a small allocation of higher-rated high yield bonds, also commonly

known as “junk bonds” (rated B or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Moody’s Investors Service). Although the Fund is not constrained with respect to duration, it seeks to maintain an average duration within .50 years of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, which had a duration of 6.72 years as of December 31, 2021.

In determining which securities to buy for the Core Bond Fund, the portfolio manager seeks to determine the most attractive asset class and establish if each security’s return is appropriate for its level of risk. In making these determinations, the portfolio manager generally performs a relative value analysis at the asset class level.

The Core Bond Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market investments.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.