Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$242 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.7%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in US fixed income and equity securities. The following are the ranges within which the fund, under normal market circumstances, expects to allocate its assets among the various asset classes: (1) US equities—20-90%; (2) investment grade fixed income—0-70%; (3) high yield fixed income—0-15%; and (4) cash equivalents—0-50%. The fund may exceed these ranges and may modify them in the future.
Investments in fixed income securities, which are not subject to any credit rating or maturity limitations, may include debt securities of the US government, its agencies and instrumentalities; debt securities of US corporations; and mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. There are different types of US government securities, including those issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and its instrumentalities, and they have different types of government support. Some are supported by the full faith and credit of the US, while others are supported by (1) the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; (2) the credit of the issuing agency, instrumentality or government-sponsored entity; (3) pools of assets, such as mortgages; or (4) the US government in some other way.
Investments in equity securities may include dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock. Equity investments may include large, intermediate and small capitalization companies. The fund may also invest in other securities, such as initial public offerings ("IPOs").
The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or as part of the fund's investment strategies. The derivatives in which the fund may invest include futures, index options, forward agreements, swap agreements (specifically, total return swaps, interest rate swaps, and credit default swaps), equity participation notes and equity linked notes. All of these derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging against a specific security or currency (except with respect to equity participation notes and equity linked notes), or to manage or adjust the risk profile of the fund. In addition, all of the derivative instruments listed above may be used for investment (non-hedging) purposes to earn income; to enhance returns; to replace more traditional direct investments; to obtain exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions for individual markets, currencies or securities. Futures on indices and forward agreements may also be used to adjust the fund's portfolio duration.
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. ("UBS AM"), the fund's investment advisor, actively manages the fund. As such, increased portfolio turnover may result in higher levels of brokerage commissions, transaction costs and taxable gains and may therefore adversely affect fund performance. The fund also may invest in other open-end investment companies advised by UBS AM and in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") in order to pursue its investment objective. The fund pays expenses associated with such investments.
Management process
The fund is a multi-asset fund and allocates its assets among the major domestic asset classes (US fixed-income, including US high yield (lower-rated) securities, and US equities) based upon UBS AM's assessment of prevailing market conditions in the US and abroad. In determining the asset allocation of the fund, UBS AM may utilize fundamental valuation and market behavior indicators to construct the fund's portfolio.
Within the equity portion of the fund, UBS AM may focus on securities whose fundamental values (UBS AM's assessment of what a security is worth) it believes are greater than their market prices. UBS AM then compares its assessment of a security's value against the prevailing market prices with the aim of constructing a portfolio of stocks with attractive relative price/value characteristics.
UBS AM's fixed income strategy combines judgments about the absolute value of the fixed income universe and the relative value of issuer sectors, maturity intervals, duration of securities, quality and coupon segments and specific circumstances facing the issuers of fixed income securities. Duration management involves adjusting the sensitivity to interest rates of the holdings. UBS AM manages duration by choosing a maturity mix that provides opportunity for appreciation while also limiting interest rate risk.
The fund may invest in cash or cash equivalent instruments, including shares of an affiliated investment company. When market conditions warrant, the fund may make substantial temporary defensive investments in cash equivalents, which may affect its ability to pursue its investment objective.
|Period
|PWTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|8.01%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|84.30%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|85.40%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|73.13%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|20.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWTYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|90.65%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|86.37%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|20.63%
|2019
|4.9%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|1.83%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|95.30%
|PWTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|242 M
|658 K
|207 B
|73.67%
|Number of Holdings
|685
|2
|15351
|18.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.2 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|76.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.68%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|73.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Stocks
|54.10%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|74.25%
|Bonds
|32.45%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|57.36%
|Cash
|13.02%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|6.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|69.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|56.13%
|Other
|0.01%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|58.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Technology
|25.40%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|9.43%
|Healthcare
|15.09%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|24.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.75%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|8.88%
|Financial Services
|10.19%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|91.53%
|Industrials
|9.42%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|66.94%
|Communication Services
|8.29%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|29.51%
|Energy
|6.64%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|29.51%
|Consumer Defense
|6.52%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|53.69%
|Real Estate
|2.04%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|78.14%
|Basic Materials
|1.96%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|86.48%
|Utilities
|1.69%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|83.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWTYX % Rank
|US
|53.85%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|28.34%
|Non US
|0.25%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|94.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Corporate
|24.67%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|71.12%
|Securitized
|24.39%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|30.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.09%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|14.99%
|Derivative
|18.72%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|1.91%
|Government
|9.13%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|84.88%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|87.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWTYX % Rank
|US
|28.78%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|54.50%
|Non US
|3.67%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|51.91%
|PWTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|62.64%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|58.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|99.81%
|PWTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PWTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|90.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWTYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|76.28%
|PWTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|90.99%
|PWTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PWTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWTYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|67.59%
|PWTYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.610
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.679
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.779
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.948
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.811
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.704
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Nicole is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Growth Portfolios within the Investment Solutions team, based in New York. She is responsible for the management and investment oversight of all growth portfolios globally. In January 2020, Nicole joined UBS Asset Management from JPMorgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was the lead portfolio manager responsible for managing Global Tactical Asset Allocation (GTAA) and balanced portfolios for institutional and retail clients. Prior to that, Nicole was a portfolio manager for a range of different multi-asset class solutions, including flexible total return portfolios with private markets, diversified benchmark-aware mandates, 529 age-based portfolios, inflation aware multi-strategy funds, liability-driven investment (LDI) portfolios and target date funds. Having spent over 16 years at JPMorgan, Nicole also focused on manager selection and portfolio construction across both traditional and alternative asset classes. Nicole is a CFA charterholder. In 2019, Nicole was named by Citywire as one of the best 30 female fund managers in the world.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 23, 2021
0.94
0.9%
Evan Brown, CFA is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Multi-Asset Strategy in the Investment Solutions team at UBS Asset Management. He co-manages UBS’s Global Allocation Fund, US Allocation Fund and Multi-Asset Portfolios (MAPs). As Head of Multi-Asset Strategy, Evan drives macro research and tactical asset allocation investment process for over $160 billion in client portfolios. Prior to joining Investment Solutions, Evan was a strategist and portfolio manager for macro hedge fund strategies at UBS O'Connor and Millennium. Previously, Evan co-ran US FX Strategy at Morgan Stanley, where he was top ranked in the All-Americas Institutional Investor poll for Currencies/Foreign Exchange. Evan worked on the New York Fed's Open Markets Desk from 2006 to 2009, where he briefed senior policymakers on financial market developments and helped build policy responses during the Global Financial Crisis. Evan holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.A. in economics from Brown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
