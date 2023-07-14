The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s primary investment objective by investing in income-producing fixed income and alternative strategy exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds (each a “fund” and collectively “funds”). The adviser invests Fund assets in funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund considers alternative strategy funds to be those that invest in commodities, currencies or other alternative assets. The Fund may also invest in funds that primarily invest in dividend-paying equity securities of U.S., foreign and emerging market issuers. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary investment objective by reallocating the Fund’s investment portfolio to short-term maturity fixed income funds when it believes fixed income markets will decline. During such periods, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in such short-term maturity fixed income funds. Accordingly, the Fund may not be able to achieve its primary investment objective of total return during these periods.

The adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets based on credit research and long-term market trends. In selecting funds for the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser considers a fund’s underlying holdings, the investment exposure of the funds and its liquidity. The adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in funds that are subadvised or advised by the adviser. The adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.