Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund

mutual fund
PWRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.71 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PWRIX) Primary A (PWRAX) C (PWRCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund

PWRIX | Fund

$8.71

$49.9 M

5.32%

$0.46

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$49.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 205.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund

PWRIX | Fund

$8.71

$49.9 M

5.32%

$0.46

1.45%

PWRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Donoghue Forlines Tactical Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Donoghue Forlines LLC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Thompson

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s primary investment objective by investing in income-producing fixed income and alternative strategy exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds (each a “fund” and collectively “funds”). The adviser invests Fund assets in funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund considers alternative strategy funds to be those that invest in commodities, currencies or other alternative assets. The Fund may also invest in funds that primarily invest in dividend-paying equity securities of U.S., foreign and emerging market issuers. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary investment objective by reallocating the Fund’s investment portfolio to short-term maturity fixed income funds when it believes fixed income markets will decline. During such periods, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in such short-term maturity fixed income funds. Accordingly, the Fund may not be able to achieve its primary investment objective of total return during these periods.

The adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets based on credit research and long-term market trends. In selecting funds for the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser considers a fund’s underlying holdings, the investment exposure of the funds and its liquidity. The adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in funds that are subadvised or advised by the adviser. The adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

Read More

PWRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -7.2% 18.1% 52.25%
1 Yr -0.1% -18.7% 21.2% 40.25%
3 Yr -2.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 29.94%
5 Yr -2.3%* -29.7% 29.4% 48.99%
10 Yr -1.5%* -27.4% 13.1% 51.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -31.8% 18.4% 30.99%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 20.74%
2020 -1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 91.37%
2019 1.7% -10.2% 3.6% 20.48%
2018 -1.2% -12.3% 0.7% 60.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -11.7% 18.1% 50.98%
1 Yr -0.1% -18.7% 38.5% 39.22%
3 Yr -2.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 30.30%
5 Yr -2.3%* -29.7% 30.2% 52.60%
10 Yr -1.5%* -27.4% 16.3% 69.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -31.8% 18.4% 30.99%
2021 0.1% -14.3% 15.8% 20.74%
2020 -1.9% -20.2% 60.6% 91.37%
2019 1.7% -10.2% 3.6% 22.38%
2018 -1.2% -12.3% 1.5% 71.54%

NAV & Total Return History

PWRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWRIX Category Low Category High PWRIX % Rank
Net Assets 49.9 M 100 124 B 91.53%
Number of Holdings 14 2 8175 93.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 64.99%
Weighting of Top 10 97.23% 4.3% 105.0% 5.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 23.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWRIX % Rank
Bonds 		50.71% -150.81% 180.51% 89.63%
Cash 		25.16% -261.12% 258.91% 16.28%
Stocks 		23.91% -38.22% 261.12% 0.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 13.21% 41.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 33.50% 82.71%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 36.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWRIX % Rank
Technology 		19.67% 0.00% 29.61% 7.40%
Energy 		15.92% 0.00% 100.00% 40.56%
Industrials 		12.89% 0.00% 100.00% 16.07%
Real Estate 		11.91% 0.00% 100.00% 16.58%
Basic Materials 		11.74% 0.00% 100.00% 9.44%
Healthcare 		9.04% 0.00% 100.00% 12.24%
Financial Services 		5.53% 0.00% 100.00% 42.60%
Consumer Defense 		4.34% 0.00% 99.97% 23.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.72% 0.00% 89.95% 27.55%
Communication Services 		3.36% 0.00% 100.00% 31.63%
Utilities 		1.88% 0.00% 100.00% 31.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWRIX % Rank
US 		18.78% -40.06% 261.12% 1.59%
Non US 		5.13% -0.10% 18.33% 0.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWRIX % Rank
Corporate 		33.92% 0.00% 97.25% 53.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		33.58% 0.00% 100.00% 10.98%
Government 		32.50% 0.00% 99.43% 12.45%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 60.26%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 91.61%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 40.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWRIX % Rank
US 		49.04% -151.11% 194.51% 77.23%
Non US 		1.67% -136.75% 104.82% 89.19%

PWRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 26.65% 35.00%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.29% 81.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 49.66%

Sales Fees

PWRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PWRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 205.00% 0.00% 632.00% 89.19%

PWRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWRIX Category Low Category High PWRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.32% 0.00% 15.93% 86.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWRIX Category Low Category High PWRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.55% 11.51% 86.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PWRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2010

11.72

11.7%

Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.

Richard Molari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2016

5.59

5.6%

Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.

John Forlines

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2018

3.59

3.6%

John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.

Nicholas Lobley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

