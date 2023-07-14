Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.3%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$49.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.2%
Expense Ratio 2.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 205.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s primary investment objective by investing in income-producing fixed income and alternative strategy exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds (each a “fund” and collectively “funds”). The adviser invests Fund assets in funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund considers alternative strategy funds to be those that invest in commodities, currencies or other alternative assets. The Fund may also invest in funds that primarily invest in dividend-paying equity securities of U.S., foreign and emerging market issuers. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s secondary investment objective by reallocating the Fund’s investment portfolio to short-term maturity fixed income funds when it believes fixed income markets will decline. During such periods, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in such short-term maturity fixed income funds. Accordingly, the Fund may not be able to achieve its primary investment objective of total return during these periods.
The adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets based on credit research and long-term market trends. In selecting funds for the Fund’s portfolio, the adviser considers a fund’s underlying holdings, the investment exposure of the funds and its liquidity. The adviser may invest the Fund’s assets in funds that are subadvised or advised by the adviser. The adviser may engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.
|Period
|PWRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|51.97%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|45.44%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|31.50%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|47.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|97.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|33.57%
|2021
|0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|13.33%
|2020
|-1.9%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|91.05%
|2019
|1.8%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|17.38%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|59.77%
|PWRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.9 M
|100
|124 B
|91.68%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|2
|8175
|93.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|49.4 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|65.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.23%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|5.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|50.71%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|89.77%
|Cash
|25.16%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|16.43%
|Stocks
|23.91%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|1.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.14%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|42.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.07%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|82.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|83.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Technology
|19.67%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|7.65%
|Energy
|15.92%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.82%
|Industrials
|12.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.33%
|Real Estate
|11.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.84%
|Basic Materials
|11.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.69%
|Healthcare
|9.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.50%
|Financial Services
|5.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.86%
|Consumer Defense
|4.34%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|23.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.72%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|27.81%
|Communication Services
|3.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.89%
|Utilities
|1.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|31.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWRCX % Rank
|US
|18.78%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|1.73%
|Non US
|5.13%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|1.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Corporate
|33.92%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|53.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.13%
|Government
|32.50%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|12.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|93.06%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|98.70%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|91.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWRCX % Rank
|US
|49.04%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|77.38%
|Non US
|1.67%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|89.34%
|PWRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.45%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|10.74%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|84.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|57.14%
|PWRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|79.17%
|PWRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|205.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|89.36%
|PWRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.39%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|88.58%
|PWRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PWRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|96.42%
|PWRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2010
11.72
11.7%
Jeff is President and CEO of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC. He is a principal and corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Jeff's responsibilities on the investment committee he leads in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. In addition, he has been instrumental in collaborating with Standard and Poor’s and S-Network in the design of the custom indices being offered by WEDCO for which the SMA investment portfolios are predicated upon. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Jeff had worked as an Account Executive for national and super regional firms Lehman Brothers, Gruntal & Co., and Cowen & Co. from 1992-1996. There he worked with individual investors, as well as institutional investors, recommending and trading individual securities. Further, BTS Asset Management employed Jeff from 1996-1998 as a Regional Vice President providing investment advisory services to institutional clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2016
5.59
5.6%
Rick is the Chief Operating Officer of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC. He is a principal, corporate officer as well as a member of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC's Investment Policy Committee. As part of Rick's responsibilities on the investment committee he is involved in the design and maintenance of the technical asset allocation models applied to the high yield asset class and equity rotation strategies. He is also a co-portfolio manager to the Power Funds suite of 40 Act mutual funds, of which W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC is the Advisor. Rick is an accomplished investment management operations and global trading specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience. He has extensive knowledge of international equity, fixed income and currency markets as well as back and middle office operations, portfolio accounting and compliance regulations. Rick joined W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2014 to manage the trading and operations team. Prior to his current role, Rick spent nine years at a multi-billion dollar Boston based global hedge fund, trading international equities and managing trade operations. He started his professional career in fund accounting and back office administration with State Street Global Advisors and later BISYS Hedge Fund Services Inc. Rick holds a dual Bachelor's of Science degree from Northeastern University in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is currently an active member of the CFA Institute, the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Boston Securities Traders Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2018
3.59
3.6%
John A. Forlines III is Chief Investment Officer at W.E. Donoghue and a member of the Investment Committee. In addition to his leadership as a portfolio manager, Mr. Forlines is an Executive in Residence in the Department of Economics at Duke where he teaches classes in behavioral finance and decision making. Mr. Forlines enjoyed a long career with J.P. Morgan from 1985-2000, serving various roles within the firm, including Vice President of Structured Products, Co-Head of the U.S. Private Equity Group, Managing Director in the Securities Business Development Group and Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Tech, Media & Telecom Investment Banking. Mr. Forlines is admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York; before his career at JP Morgan his legal work specialized in structured debt and equity products. Graduating from Duke University with Honors in English and Economics, Mr. Forlines has also earned his J.D from the Duke University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Mr. Lobley was promoted to Portfolio Manager of W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC in 2019. Mr. Lobley was previously promoted to Senior Research Analyst in 2018 after joining the firm as Analyst in 2018. Prior to joining W.E. Donoghue & Co., Mr. Lobley was an Analyst with JAForlines Global, an independent investment adviser, since 2017. From 2016 to 2017, Mr. Lobley was an Associate with Paley Advisors, LLC. Mr. Lobley holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Oberlin College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
