PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
PWJZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.33 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PWJZX) Primary C (PWJCX) A (PWJAX) Retirement (PWJQX) Retirement (PWJRX) Retirement (PWJDX) Retirement (PWJBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund

PWJZX | Fund

$28.33

$4.37 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

19.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

Net Assets

$4.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PWJZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Baribeau

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of non-U.S. companies located in various countries outside the U.S., including non-U.S. issuers located in emerging markets (identified by the subadviser as countries classified by MSCI as emerging and frontier markets). The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities, typically invests in a number of different countries, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and similar securities. Because the Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region of the world, the Fund's investments may be geographically concentrated relative to broad diversified indexes of international stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size.Equity and equity-related securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, investments in other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”), structured notes (“S-Notes”) and low exercise price warrants (“LEPWs”) or other similar securities and ADRs and other similar receipts or shares, in both listed and unlisted form.The Fund seeks to invest in companies in the early stages of accelerating growth, with attributes such as sustainable competitive advantages, the ability to execute a business strategy, and an appropriate valuation. The subadviser may eliminate or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio holding due to an unfavorable change in that portfolio holding’s fundamentals, such as a weakening financial or competitive position or a significant change in management or governance issues. The emergence of what is believed to be a more attractive portfolio candidate may also lead to eliminating or reducing the weight of a position in the Fund.
Read More

PWJZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWJZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -15.6% 24.4% 8.03%
1 Yr 19.8% -15.2% 26.9% 20.64%
3 Yr 2.8%* -27.5% 9.4% 27.65%
5 Yr 8.1%* -10.2% 35.2% 1.70%
10 Yr 8.6%* -3.8% 9.4% 0.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWJZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -49.5% -11.5% 93.27%
2021 6.4% -11.8% 9.8% 5.54%
2020 15.9% -1.7% 22.8% 1.53%
2019 8.4% -1.0% 9.7% 1.96%
2018 -2.7% -7.5% 11.0% 22.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWJZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -35.3% 24.4% 8.03%
1 Yr 19.8% -46.8% 26.9% 19.95%
3 Yr 2.8%* -27.5% 13.1% 28.96%
5 Yr 8.1%* -10.2% 35.2% 2.87%
10 Yr 8.6%* -3.1% 9.9% 2.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWJZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.0% -49.5% -11.5% 93.27%
2021 6.4% -11.8% 9.8% 5.54%
2020 15.9% -1.7% 22.8% 1.53%
2019 8.4% -1.0% 9.7% 1.96%
2018 -2.7% -7.5% 11.0% 27.19%

NAV & Total Return History

PWJZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWJZX Category Low Category High PWJZX % Rank
Net Assets 4.37 B 167 K 150 B 25.92%
Number of Holdings 43 5 516 84.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 2 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 22.81%
Weighting of Top 10 45.38% 10.3% 99.1% 14.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Adyen NV 7.63%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWJZX % Rank
Stocks 		93.75% 88.72% 101.51% 81.57%
Cash 		6.25% -1.51% 11.28% 15.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 38.25%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 46.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 31.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 32.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWJZX % Rank
Healthcare 		28.23% 1.36% 29.58% 0.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		25.90% 0.00% 46.28% 5.53%
Technology 		23.03% 1.51% 38.21% 13.82%
Consumer Defense 		10.95% 0.00% 28.66% 35.94%
Industrials 		5.00% 0.68% 31.28% 94.47%
Basic Materials 		4.24% 0.00% 23.15% 76.27%
Financial Services 		2.65% 0.00% 38.62% 96.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 64.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 65.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 75.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 92.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWJZX % Rank
Non US 		88.00% 70.50% 101.51% 60.60%
US 		5.75% 0.00% 25.68% 47.24%

PWJZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWJZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 37.19% 64.25%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.50% 68.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

PWJZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PWJZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWJZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 7.00% 330.00% 67.97%

PWJZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWJZX Category Low Category High PWJZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 54.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWJZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWJZX Category Low Category High PWJZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.51% -1.69% 3.16% 87.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWJZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PWJZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Baribeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2012

9.99

10.0%

Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.

Thomas Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 05, 2012

9.99

10.0%

Thomas F. Davis is a managing director and a global equity portfolio manager of Jennison. He joined Jennison in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for 11 years, most recently as a co-portfolio manager of global equity portfolios. He began his tenure at Loomis as a research analyst covering domestic insurance companies, securities brokers, exchanges, asset managers, and government-sponsored enterprises and as a portfolio manager for a financial sector strategy. Prior to Loomis, Tom was a global equity research analyst at Putnam Investments, covering insurance companies, Asian property developers, and REITs. He received a BA in economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

