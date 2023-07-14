Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities of non-U.S. companies located in various countries outside the U.S., including non-U.S. issuers located in emerging markets (identified by the subadviser as countries classified by MSCI as emerging and frontier markets). The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities, typically invests in a number of different countries, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and similar securities. Because the Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region of the world, the Fund's investments may be geographically concentrated relative to broad diversified indexes of international stocks. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size. Equity and equity-related securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, investments in other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”), structured notes (“S-Notes”) and low exercise price warrants (“LEPWs”) or other similar securities and ADRs and other similar receipts or shares, in both listed and unlisted form. The Fund seeks to invest in companies in the early stages of accelerating growth, with attributes such as sustainable competitive advantages, the ability to execute a business strategy, and an appropriate valuation. The subadviser may eliminate or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio holding due to an unfavorable change in that portfolio holding’s fundamentals, such as a weakening financial or competitive position or a significant change in management or governance issues. The emergence of what is believed to be a more attractive portfolio candidate may also lead to eliminating or reducing the weight of a position in the Fund.