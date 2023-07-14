Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities. Such investments may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that are domiciled in developed foreign countries and principally traded in Japanese, European, Pacific and Australian securities markets or traded in US securities markets. Such investments may include common stocks, which may or may not pay dividends, and securities convertible into common stocks, of companies domiciled outside the US.

The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in (1) stocks of companies in emerging markets, including Asia, Latin America and other regions where markets may not yet fully reflect the potential of the developing economy, and (2) securities of other investment companies that invest in foreign markets and securities convertible into stocks, including convertible bonds that are below investment grade. The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's currency exposure. In addition, these derivative instruments may be used to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets.

The fund is also permitted to engage in "short-selling." When selling short, the fund will sell a security it does not own at the then-current market price and then borrow the security to deliver to the buyer. The fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. The fund may also invest the proceeds received upon the initial sale of the security, resulting in leverage and increasing the fund's return and loss potential. Short selling provides opportunities to increase the fund's total returns, but also entails significant potential risks.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team con-

structs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

• A strategy that uses fundamental research to identify companies that are attractive based on a value-oriented dividend discount model and market analysis.

• A "long/short" or "130/30" equity strategy in which the subadvisor employs a dynamic, factor-based approach to investing using a systematic process and identifies securities to buy "long" and sell "short" based on a quantitative assessment of whether securities will outperform or underperform the market.

• A strategy that involves achieving consistent risk adjusted excess returns by managing a concentrated portfolio of quality, growth companies generally headquartered outside of the United States.