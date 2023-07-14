The US Sustainable Economy Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of Russell 1000 Index companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization US equity securities. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

The Fund employs a systematic investment strategy that integrates proprietary and external tools and metrics in the portfolio construction process. The Fund incorporates the Impax Sustainability Lens, a tool utilized by the Adviser to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, enabling the investment team to construct a portfolio weighted towards companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector.

The Fund also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same. The Fund also utilizes an investment approach we call SmartCarbon™, wherein fossil fuel holdings are replaced with energy efficiency stocks. This approach is described more fully below under Sustainable Investing in the About the Funds section of this Prospectus.