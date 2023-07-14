Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$876 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities. Such investments may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that are domiciled in developed foreign countries and principally traded in Japanese, European, Pacific and Australian securities markets or traded in US securities markets. Such investments may include common stocks, which may or may not pay dividends, and securities convertible into common stocks, of companies domiciled outside the US.
The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in (1) stocks of companies in emerging markets, including Asia, Latin America and other regions where markets may not yet fully reflect the potential of the developing economy, and (2) securities of other investment companies that invest in foreign markets and securities convertible into stocks, including convertible bonds that are below investment grade. The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's currency exposure. In addition, these derivative instruments may be used to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets.
The fund is also permitted to engage in "short-selling." When selling short, the fund will sell a security it does not own at the then-current market price and then borrow the security to deliver to the buyer. The fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. The fund may also invest the proceeds received upon the initial sale of the security, resulting in leverage and increasing the fund's return and loss potential. Short selling provides opportunities to increase the fund's total returns, but also entails significant potential risks.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team con-
structs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A strategy that uses fundamental research to identify companies that are attractive based on a value-oriented dividend discount model and market analysis.
• A "long/short" or "130/30" equity strategy in which the subadvisor employs a dynamic, factor-based approach to investing using a systematic process and identifies securities to buy "long" and sell "short" based on a quantitative assessment of whether securities will outperform or underperform the market.
• A strategy that involves achieving consistent risk adjusted excess returns by managing a concentrated portfolio of quality, growth companies generally headquartered outside of the United States.
|Period
|PWGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|8.05%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|39.01%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|28.61%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|53.77%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|32.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|37.54%
|2021
|1.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|57.92%
|2020
|3.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|40.42%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|82.99%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|71.78%
|Period
|PWGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|8.05%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|36.20%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|28.03%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|62.83%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|60.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|37.54%
|2021
|1.9%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|57.92%
|2020
|3.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|40.42%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|82.99%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|80.49%
|PWGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|876 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|45.10%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|1
|10801
|63.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|136 M
|0
|34.5 B
|54.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.82%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|48.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.27%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|26.20%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|70.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|86.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|92.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|85.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|87.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.02%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|46.19%
|Technology
|15.83%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|10.22%
|Industrials
|15.75%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|31.22%
|Healthcare
|13.99%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|18.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.78%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|76.12%
|Utilities
|7.24%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|4.89%
|Communication Services
|7.06%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|31.65%
|Consumer Defense
|6.15%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|89.93%
|Energy
|5.50%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|39.42%
|Basic Materials
|1.69%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|95.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|98.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Non US
|93.86%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|62.06%
|US
|5.41%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|15.51%
|PWGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|15.46%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|76.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.60%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|66.51%
|PWGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|57.14%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PWGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|93.94%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|65.92%
|PWGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.76%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|95.24%
|PWGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PWGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|55.19%
|PWGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2003
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2013
8.72
8.7%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Mr. Dutaut is a Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the International Equity Strategy Committee at Mondrian and has been with the firm since 2007. Prior to joining Mondrian, Mr. Dutaut was an investment analyst for Baillie Gifford Overseas and began his career in Bank of America’s investment banking division. Mr. Dutaut is a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Haicheng Li, CFA Managing Partner Haicheng is managing partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager for Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2016, she was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at TCW with specific expertise in healthcare. Haicheng earned an MBA from Stanford, a master's degree in biological and biomedical sciences from Harvard's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and a master's degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School, where she was a research fellow. She graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University and was awarded a prestigious Phi Beta Kappa key for academic achievement.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Nathaniel Velarde Partner Nate is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2019, he was senior financial analyst at j2 Cloud Services and senior vice president, global equity analyst at PIMCO, London. At Nuveen Investments, Nate worked in the Tradewinds Global Investors and NWQ Investment Management divisions as managing director, senior equity analyst and director of research. He also served as vice president, equity analyst at TCW primarily covering industrials, business services and basic materials. Nate earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA with concentrations in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago, and a Master’s of Information and Data Science from the University of California – Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Jesse Flores, CFA Partner Jesse is partner of Chautauqua Capital Management and serves as portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Prior to joining Chautauqua in 2013, he was an investment analyst at Blavin & Company where he was a generalist responsible for both equity and high-yield debt securities. Additionally, he covered U.S. semiconductors and hardware as a research analyst at Lehman Brothers and Roth Capital Partners. Jesse has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University (McMullen Dean’s Scholar, Rawlings Presidential Research Scholar) and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
