Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, which may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Such investments may include US government bonds, non-US government bonds (including bonds issued by supranational organizations and quasi-governmental entities), and bonds of US or non-US private issuers. The fund invests primarily in high-grade bonds of governmental and private issuers. These high-grade bonds are rated in one of the three highest rating categories or are of comparable quality. The fund invests, to a limited extent, in emerging market bonds and lower rated bonds of governmental and private issuers, including bonds that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as "junk bonds"). The fund normally invests in a minimum of four countries, including the United States.

The fund invests in bonds of varying maturities, but normally limits its portfolio duration to within +/- 50% of the effective duration of the fund's benchmark index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 7.06 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio.

The fund's investments may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include futures (specifically, interest rate futures), swap agreements (specifically, interest rate swaps) and currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's currency exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, these derivative instruments may be used to enhance returns; in place of direct investments; or to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets.

There are different types of US government securities, including those issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and its instrumentalities, and they have different types of government support. Some are supported by the full faith and credit of the US, while others are supported by (1) the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; (2) the credit of the issuing agency, instrumentality or government-sponsored entity; (3) pools of assets, such as mortgages; or (4) the US government in some other way.

The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s).

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The subadvisor utilizes a strategy that involves investing primarily in global fixed income securities either directly or through the use of financial derivative instruments where appropriate.