Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$263 M
Holdings in Top 10
63.0%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 132.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, which may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Such investments may include US government bonds, non-US government bonds (including bonds issued by supranational organizations and quasi-governmental entities), and bonds of US or non-US private issuers. The fund invests primarily in high-grade bonds of governmental and private issuers. These high-grade bonds are rated in one of the three highest rating categories or are of comparable quality. The fund invests, to a limited extent, in emerging market bonds and lower rated bonds of governmental and private issuers, including bonds that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as "junk bonds"). The fund normally invests in a minimum of four countries, including the United States.
The fund invests in bonds of varying maturities, but normally limits its portfolio duration to within +/- 50% of the effective duration of the fund's benchmark index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 7.06 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio.
The fund's investments may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include futures (specifically, interest rate futures), swap agreements (specifically, interest rate swaps) and currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's currency exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, these derivative instruments may be used to enhance returns; in place of direct investments; or to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets.
There are different types of US government securities, including those issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and its instrumentalities, and they have different types of government support. Some are supported by the full faith and credit of the US, while others are supported by (1) the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; (2) the credit of the issuing agency, instrumentality or government-sponsored entity; (3) pools of assets, such as mortgages; or (4) the US government in some other way.
The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s).
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The subadvisor utilizes a strategy that involves investing primarily in global fixed income securities either directly or through the use of financial derivative instruments where appropriate.
|Period
|PWFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|43.69%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|31.73%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|28.36%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|39.89%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|69.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|60.00%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|31.44%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|44.27%
|2019
|1.2%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|50.29%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|62.58%
|Period
|PWFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|41.75%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|76.30%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|60.87%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|64.95%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|77.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|60.00%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|31.44%
|2020
|2.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|44.79%
|2019
|1.2%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|64.74%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|68.10%
|PWFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|263 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|57.35%
|Number of Holdings
|292
|4
|4562
|63.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.4 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|61.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.04%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|22.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Bonds
|81.56%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|74.88%
|Cash
|16.01%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|21.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.43%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|29.86%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|67.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|56.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|53.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Government
|59.81%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|32.21%
|Corporate
|18.94%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|53.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.29%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|15.38%
|Securitized
|8.96%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|28.85%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|74.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|69.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Non US
|69.47%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|33.18%
|US
|12.09%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|63.98%
|PWFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|30.62%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|83.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.41%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|53.85%
|PWFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.00%
|57.14%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PWFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|82.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|132.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|78.70%
|PWFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.91%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|60.19%
|PWFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PWFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|88.73%
|PWFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2011
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2011
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2011
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2010
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2009
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2008
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2008
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2008
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2008
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.645
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2007
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2007
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2007
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2007
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2007
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2007
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2007
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2006
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2006
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2006
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2006
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2006
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2006
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2005
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2004
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.703
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2003
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2003
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2003
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2003
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2003
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2003
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2003
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2003
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2003
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2002
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2002
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2002
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2002
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2002
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2017
5.39
5.4%
Iain Stealey, CFA, managing director, is the International Chief Investment Officer within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, he is a portfolio manager focusing on multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds and serves on the Currency Investment Policy Committee (CIPC). Iain was previously Head of Global Aggregate Strategies and before that was responsible for the portfolio management of enhanced cash and short duration portfolios. Since 2002, he obtained a B.Sc. in Management Science from Loughborough University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2017
5.39
5.4%
Linda Raggi, Executive Director, is a member of the global fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, Ms. Raggi is a portfolio manager focusing on global aggregate, multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds. An employee since 2008 at J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc, Linda previously worked as a client portfolio manager in the International Fixed Income CPM team. She obtained a B.Sc. in international economics and management from Bocconi University and an M.Sc. in banking and international finance from the Cass Business School in London. Linda holds a Series 3 license, the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Myles Bradshaw, managing director, joins JPMorgan Asset Management as the Head of Global Aggregate Strategies within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Myles joins from Amundi, where he was Head of the Global Aggregate Fixed Income team. Before joining Amundi, Myles spent 8 years as a portfolio manager at PIMCO. He also worked at Threadneedle Investment Managers, managing global and sterling portfolios. Myles started his career in 1996 as an economist at HM Treasury in London, before moving into asset management with M&G Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
David Kelly is a portfolio manager for Americas House View Portfolios for UBS AM. Mr. Kelly is responsible for managing portfolios offered to UBS Financial Services clients that are aligned with UBS Financial Services House Views. He is a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. Prior to joining UBS AM in May 2021, Mr. Kelly was a portfolio manager in the Investment Management group of UBS Financial Services, where he was responsible for strategy selection, portfolio construction and management of the multi-managed strategies. Mr. Kelly was a voting member of the Investment Management Investment Committee and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee. Prior to joining UBS in 2004, Mr. Kelly worked at Merrill Lynch for 15 years where he served in a variety of municipal and taxable fixed income capacities, including private client sales, municipal new issue marketing and fixed income portfolio construction.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University. Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
