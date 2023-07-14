Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$324 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries, which may include equity securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Such investments may be represented by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The fund generally defines emerging market countries as countries that are not included in the MSCI World Index of major world economies. However, countries included in this index may be considered emerging markets based on current political and economic factors. The fund may not always diversify its investments on a geographic basis among emerging market countries.
The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in (1) bonds, including up to 10% of its total assets in bonds that are below investment grade, which are commonly known as "junk bonds," and (2) securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that invest in emerging markets. The fund invests in securities of companies with varying market capitalizations.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A strategy using fundamental research to identify companies that are attractive based on a value-oriented dividend discount model and market analysis.
• A strategy that invests in mid and large cap companies with a quality growth orientation.
• A strategy that combines top-down analyses of economic, political and social factors with bottom-up quantitative and qualitative fundamental research to seek to identify countries, sectors and companies with robust growth characteristics.
• A disciplined, deep value strategy based on fundamental research.
|2022
|-20.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|27.11%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|79.47%
|2020
|5.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|42.69%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|55.14%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|49.02%
|2022
|-20.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|27.11%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|79.47%
|2020
|5.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|42.69%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|55.44%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|55.21%
|PWEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|324 M
|717 K
|102 B
|56.33%
|Number of Holdings
|144
|10
|6734
|35.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|61.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.27%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|73.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.79%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|28.30%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|65.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|74.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|70.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|69.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|73.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.95%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|41.23%
|Technology
|21.09%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|57.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.60%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|18.69%
|Communication Services
|9.55%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|42.38%
|Consumer Defense
|7.12%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|34.06%
|Industrials
|6.93%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|35.85%
|Energy
|5.81%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|27.14%
|Basic Materials
|5.50%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|71.70%
|Healthcare
|3.39%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|59.41%
|Real Estate
|0.60%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|71.96%
|Utilities
|0.46%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|64.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Non US
|96.85%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|35.96%
|US
|1.94%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|28.97%
|PWEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|43.01%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|79.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|56.50%
|PWEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PWEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|93.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|80.06%
|PWEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|17.07%
|PWEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PWEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|56.20%
|PWEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2006
15.84
15.8%
Having graduated from St Catherine’s College, Oxford in 2000 with a MEng (Hons) in Engineering Science, Mr. Halton worked in the global equity division of Deutsche Asset Management before joining Mondrian in 2004. Mr. Halton is a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Mr. Halton is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 13, 2016
5.63
5.6%
Jack Murphy, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Previously, he was director of research for the Global Equity team and a research analyst covering mid-large-cap non-U.S. consumer stocks. He joined William Blair in 2005 as a sell-side research analyst focusing on e-commerce and hardline retailers. Previously, he was an equity research analyst covering a broad range of retail companies for Credit Suisse First Boston for nearly six years. Before that, he was an equity research analyst at Lehman Brothers and an equity research associate at Salomon Brothers. Before that, he was a financial analyst for General Electric Capital, having graduated from GE’s financial management program. Jack received a B.A., economics, magna cum laude, Villanova University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
John joined RWC in March 2015 from Everest Capital to co-manage the Emerging and Frontier Markets team with James. He has 23 years of experience in global investment management, commodity, debt and equity research analysis. Before joining RWC, John spent 18 years at Everest Capital where he focused on emerging markets investing. Prior to this he was a high yield manager at Barings focusing on Latin America and US markets. John holds a BS in Management from Norwich University, an MBA from Boston University and speaks Spanish.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2020
1.47
1.5%
Before joining ARGA in 2012, Mr. Ito was Director of Business Development at Vestec, a Canadian voice-recognition company. At Vestec from 2011 to 2012, he founded Highview Research, an advisor to the Silverstone Fund, a global long-short, market-neutral fund focused on the Automotive sector. Working for the Silverstone Fund in Tokyo from 2004 to 2011, Mr. Ito was responsible for Asian and Japanese investments, and designed processes for risk control and position sizing. The Silverstone Fund was nominated for Best Global Equity Fund award in 2008 by London’s Eurohedge. Previously at UBS Global Asset Management and Citigroup Asset Management, Mr. Ito covered global and Japanese consumer durable and capital goods companies. Mr. Ito graduated from Sophia University, Toyko, with a degree in International Economics in 1993 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
