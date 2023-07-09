Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

mutual fund
PWETX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.29 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
PWETX (Mutual Fund)

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.29 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
PWETX (Mutual Fund)

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.29 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 09/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

PWETX | Fund

$12.29

$296 M

-

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$296 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

PWETX | Fund

$12.29

$296 M

-

0.01%

PWETX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBSASSETMT
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries, which may include equity securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Such investments may be represented by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The fund generally defines emerging market countries as countries that are not included in the MSCI World Index of major world economies. However, countries included in this index may be considered emerging markets based on current political and economic factors. The fund may not always diversify its investments on a geographic basis among emerging market countries.

The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in (1) bonds, including up to 10% of its total assets in bonds that are below investment grade, which are commonly known as "junk bonds," and (2) securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that invest in emerging markets. The fund invests in securities of companies with varying market capitalizations.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

•  A strategy using fundamental research to identify companies that are attractive based on a value-oriented dividend discount model and market analysis.

•  A strategy that invests in mid and large cap companies with a quality growth orientation.

•  A strategy that combines top-down analyses of economic, political and social factors with bottom-up quantitative and qualitative fundamental research to seek to identify countries, sectors and companies with robust growth characteristics.

•  A disciplined, deep value strategy based on fundamental research.

Read More

PWETX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWETX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PWETX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWETX Category Low Category High PWETX % Rank
Net Assets 296 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 180 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 63.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 21.36% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reliance Industries Ltd 3.21%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 3.03%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.68%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.56%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.19%
  6. MercadoLibre Inc 1.99%
  7. State Street Global Advisors 1.75%
  8. Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai 1.33%
  9. Baidu Inc 1.33%
  10. SK Hynix Inc 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWETX % Rank
Stocks 		98.29% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.59% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWETX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWETX % Rank
Non US 		82.76% N/A N/A N/A
US 		15.52% N/A N/A N/A

PWETX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PWETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PWETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWETX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PWETX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWETX Category Low Category High PWETX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWETX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWETX Category Low Category High PWETX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWETX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PWETX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×