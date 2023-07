The Fund invests all or substantially all of its net assets in the Institutional Shares of the Underlying Fund, an affiliated institutional money market fund with substantially similar investment objectives and strategies as the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the Underlying Fund is made in a fund of funds structure pursuant to Rule 12d1-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”). The Fund invests in the Underlying Fund which primarily invests in a portfolio of high-quality, dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities which: (1) are issued by banks and corporations in the U.S. and other countries and the U.S. government; and (2) mature in 397 days or less. Certain of the government securities in which the Fund invests are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”). Finally, the Fund may invest in certain government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government but that have no explicit financial support. In instances where the Fund is unable to invest all of its net assets in the Underlying Fund (for example, due to late-day purchases or trades) the Fund will invest its excess cash in overnight repurchase agreements or other eligible securities, in the discretion of the Fund’s investment adviser. In pursuing its investment objective and implementing its investment strategies, the Fund will comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“Rule 2a-7”).