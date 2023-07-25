Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$324 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 2.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of small and midsize companies outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We invest mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may also use derivatives such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.
|Period
|PVNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|3.1%
|20.8%
|96.43%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|7.2%
|26.3%
|58.33%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-3.9%
|10.4%
|90.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-5.8%
|5.5%
|83.56%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-1.0%
|6.7%
|79.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|24.10%
|2021
|0.0%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|85.00%
|2020
|2.0%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|76.25%
|2019
|5.4%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|30.14%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|56.34%
|Period
|PVNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-15.4%
|20.8%
|89.29%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-16.0%
|26.3%
|53.57%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-3.9%
|9.7%
|90.00%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-5.8%
|7.0%
|89.04%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-1.0%
|8.8%
|93.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|24.10%
|2021
|0.0%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|85.00%
|2020
|2.0%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|76.25%
|2019
|5.4%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|30.14%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|81.69%
|PVNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|324 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|71.43%
|Number of Holdings
|112
|2
|4427
|57.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93.1 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|46.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.49%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|19.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.63%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|63.86%
|Cash
|2.37%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|37.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|81.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|90.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|81.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.68%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|93.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.04%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|21.69%
|Technology
|14.36%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|26.51%
|Financial Services
|13.88%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|26.51%
|Consumer Defense
|9.66%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|24.10%
|Communication Services
|8.56%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|7.23%
|Healthcare
|7.65%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|27.71%
|Basic Materials
|5.40%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|74.70%
|Energy
|2.16%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|63.86%
|Utilities
|2.09%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|45.78%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|93.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Non US
|95.87%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|67.47%
|US
|1.76%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|27.71%
|PVNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.23%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|6.17%
|Management Fee
|0.92%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|67.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PVNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|10.00%
|PVNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|95.24%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PVNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|44.87%
|PVNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.83%
|91.67%
|PVNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PVNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVNBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.07%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|96.39%
|PVNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.529
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.819
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.508
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.383
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.555
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Spencer Morgan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from Gonzaga University along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of San Diego. Spencer is a member of the Efficient Market Advisors (EMA) Investment Policy Committee. His role includes research, portfolio construction, and performance reporting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Sodhi is a Portfolio Manager, specializing in Putnam's international small-cap core equity strategy. In addition, he is an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the international financials sector. Mr. Sodhi is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the international real estate industry and banking industries in India and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sodhi served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst from 2000 to 2007. He rejoined the firm in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to rejoining Putnam, Mr. Sodhi was an Equity Analyst at Stark Investments from 2007 to 2009, and served as an Analyst/Research Associate at Stephens, Inc. from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Sodhi earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University and a B.A. in Accounting from Hendrix College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.58
|18.43
