Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
PVNBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.36 +0.19 +0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PNVAX) Primary B (PVNBX) C (PUVCX) Inst (PIVYX) Retirement (PICRX) Retirement (PICOX)
PVNBX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.36 +0.19 +0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PNVAX) Primary B (PVNBX) C (PUVCX) Inst (PIVYX) Retirement (PICRX) Retirement (PICOX)
PVNBX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.36 +0.19 +0.51%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (PNVAX) Primary B (PVNBX) C (PUVCX) Inst (PIVYX) Retirement (PICRX) Retirement (PICOX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund

PVNBX | Fund

$37.36

$324 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$324 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 5.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund

PVNBX | Fund

$37.36

$324 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.23%

PVNBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spencer Morgan

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of small and midsize companies outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We invest mainly in developed countries, but may invest in emerging markets. We may also use derivatives such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.

Read More

PVNBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% 3.1% 20.8% 96.43%
1 Yr 13.1% 7.2% 26.3% 58.33%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.9% 10.4% 90.00%
5 Yr -2.4%* -5.8% 5.5% 83.56%
10 Yr 0.3%* -1.0% 6.7% 79.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -35.4% -11.5% 24.10%
2021 0.0% -3.5% 8.5% 85.00%
2020 2.0% 1.0% 6.6% 76.25%
2019 5.4% 3.1% 6.3% 30.14%
2018 -5.6% -7.6% -0.2% 56.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -15.4% 20.8% 89.29%
1 Yr 13.1% -16.0% 26.3% 53.57%
3 Yr 2.1%* -3.9% 9.7% 90.00%
5 Yr -2.4%* -5.8% 7.0% 89.04%
10 Yr 0.3%* -1.0% 8.8% 93.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -35.4% -11.5% 24.10%
2021 0.0% -3.5% 8.5% 85.00%
2020 2.0% 1.0% 6.6% 76.25%
2019 5.4% 3.1% 6.3% 30.14%
2018 -5.6% -7.1% -0.2% 81.69%

NAV & Total Return History

PVNBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVNBX Category Low Category High PVNBX % Rank
Net Assets 324 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 71.43%
Number of Holdings 112 2 4427 57.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 93.1 M 2.54 M 420 M 46.99%
Weighting of Top 10 26.49% 2.3% 100.0% 19.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  2. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  3. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  4. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  5. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  6. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  7. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  8. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  9. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%
  10. Brickworks Ltd 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVNBX % Rank
Stocks 		97.63% 87.39% 99.95% 63.86%
Cash 		2.37% -0.19% 13.01% 37.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 81.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 90.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 81.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVNBX % Rank
Industrials 		17.68% 12.46% 32.63% 93.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.04% 3.31% 27.42% 21.69%
Technology 		14.36% 0.00% 22.43% 26.51%
Financial Services 		13.88% 2.16% 21.69% 26.51%
Consumer Defense 		9.66% 2.29% 24.54% 24.10%
Communication Services 		8.56% 1.47% 14.57% 7.23%
Healthcare 		7.65% 0.00% 18.67% 27.71%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 13.14% 74.70%
Energy 		2.16% 0.00% 12.34% 63.86%
Utilities 		2.09% 0.00% 4.57% 45.78%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 12.22% 93.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVNBX % Rank
Non US 		95.87% 84.83% 99.18% 67.47%
US 		1.76% 0.00% 9.36% 27.71%

PVNBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% 0.07% 2.73% 6.17%
Management Fee 0.92% 0.05% 1.04% 67.86%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PVNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 5.00% 1.00% 5.00% 10.00%

Trading Fees

PVNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 95.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 1.00% 185.00% 44.87%

PVNBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVNBX Category Low Category High PVNBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.83% 91.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVNBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVNBX Category Low Category High PVNBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% 0.03% 2.41% 96.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVNBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVNBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spencer Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Spencer Morgan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from Gonzaga University along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of San Diego. Spencer is a member of the Efficient Market Advisors (EMA) Investment Policy Committee. His role includes research, portfolio construction, and performance reporting.

Karan Sodhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. Sodhi is a Portfolio Manager, specializing in Putnam's international small-cap core equity strategy. In addition, he is an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the international financials sector. Mr. Sodhi is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the international real estate industry and banking industries in India and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sodhi served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst from 2000 to 2007. He rejoined the firm in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to rejoining Putnam, Mr. Sodhi was an Equity Analyst at Stark Investments from 2007 to 2009, and served as an Analyst/Research Associate at Stephens, Inc. from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Sodhi earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University and a B.A. in Accounting from Hendrix College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.58 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×