Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Paradigm Micro-cap Fund

mutual fund
PVIVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.08 -0.26 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (PVIVX) Primary
PVIVX (Mutual Fund)

Paradigm Micro-cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.08 -0.26 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (PVIVX) Primary
PVIVX (Mutual Fund)

Paradigm Micro-cap Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.08 -0.26 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (PVIVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Paradigm Micro-cap Fund

PVIVX | Fund

$50.08

$115 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

25.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.02%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Paradigm Micro-cap Fund

PVIVX | Fund

$50.08

$115 M

0.00%

1.25%

PVIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Paradigm Micro-cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paradigm Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amelia Weir

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Micro-Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks of U.S. micro-cap companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a micro-cap company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell Microcap® Index as of the most recent reconstitution date. As of March

31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations for the Russell Microcap® Index was $5 million to $5.180 billion. The capitalizations of companies within the Russell Microcap® Index may increase or decrease due to market conditions. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Stocks are sold when they have realized the value anticipated by the Advisor or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired. The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies whose capitalization has, since the time of purchase, grown to exceed the capitalization limits. Additional purchases of a company’s stock will not qualify, however, as a micro-cap stock, unless at the time of purchase, the company is able to satisfy the definition of a micro-cap. The Advisor primarily searches for companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Index that exhibit attractive valuations and solid growth prospects.

Read More

PVIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -14.5% 140.9% 4.24%
1 Yr 25.7% -34.7% 196.6% 0.51%
3 Yr 16.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 1.73%
5 Yr 6.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 3.28%
10 Yr 5.3%* -11.7% 15.3% 10.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -59.3% 118.2% 48.13%
2021 12.5% -17.3% 18.6% 7.61%
2020 11.7% -21.2% 28.2% 0.53%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.43%
2018 -4.9% -20.0% 0.2% 56.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -17.6% 140.9% 4.24%
1 Yr 25.7% -34.7% 196.6% 0.51%
3 Yr 16.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 1.05%
5 Yr 6.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 6.21%
10 Yr 5.3%* -9.1% 15.3% 24.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -59.3% 118.2% 48.13%
2021 12.5% -17.3% 18.6% 7.61%
2020 11.7% -21.2% 28.2% 0.53%
2019 5.2% -17.9% 8.4% 37.43%
2018 -4.9% -19.9% 0.2% 70.70%

NAV & Total Return History

PVIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVIVX Category Low Category High PVIVX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 1.48 M 120 B 80.34%
Number of Holdings 59 2 2519 88.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 62.46%
Weighting of Top 10 36.26% 2.8% 101.7% 7.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Caleres Inc 4.94%
  2. Axcelis Technologies Inc 4.30%
  3. Cerence Inc Ordinary Shares 4.17%
  4. MaxLinear Inc 3.85%
  5. Cutera Inc 3.73%
  6. Veeco Instruments Inc 3.72%
  7. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc 3.49%
  8. Onto Innovation Inc 3.48%
  9. Insight Enterprises Inc 3.43%
  10. Modine Manufacturing Co 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVIVX % Rank
Stocks 		92.78% 25.32% 100.32% 95.12%
Cash 		7.22% -79.10% 74.68% 5.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 8.25%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 10.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 7.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 7.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVIVX % Rank
Technology 		43.95% 0.00% 54.70% 0.34%
Healthcare 		26.53% 0.00% 26.53% 0.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.13% 0.99% 47.79% 11.39%
Industrials 		10.20% 2.46% 37.42% 98.81%
Basic Materials 		3.04% 0.00% 18.66% 88.27%
Communication Services 		1.70% 0.00% 14.85% 74.83%
Consumer Defense 		0.45% 0.00% 18.87% 98.81%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 89.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 96.43%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 99.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 94.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVIVX % Rank
US 		89.58% 24.89% 100.00% 90.40%
Non US 		3.20% 0.00% 36.31% 24.24%

PVIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 13.16% 33.11%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 98.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.08%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.45% 22.53%

Sales Fees

PVIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PVIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 5.66%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.02% 1.00% 314.00% 51.57%

PVIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVIVX Category Low Category High PVIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 31.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVIVX Category Low Category High PVIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.91% -2.40% 2.49% 95.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amelia Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Amelia Weir serves as Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She joined the firm in September 2008. Prior to joining Paradigm, Amelia was a portfolio manager with William D. Witter, Inc. and previously worked as an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns & Co, Inc. Amelia earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College, where she graduated magna cum laude, and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Candace Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Candace King Weir serves as Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She has devoted over 30 years to investment management and researching small-cap companies. Candace founded C.L. King & Associates, an institutional research firm specializing in small-cap stocks, in 1972 and serves as its President. Candace founded Paradigm Capital Management in 1994 in order to focus on growing the institutional asset management business. Candace received her BA from Vassar College. Candace currently serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Albany Medical Center, where she previously served as the Chair of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×