Under normal circumstances, the Micro-Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks of U.S. micro-cap companies. The Fund generally considers a company to be a micro-cap company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell Microcap® Index as of the most recent reconstitution date. As of March

31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations for the Russell Microcap® Index was $5 million to $5.180 billion. The capitalizations of companies within the Russell Microcap® Index may increase or decrease due to market conditions. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Stocks are sold when they have realized the value anticipated by the Advisor or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired. The Fund may continue to hold stocks of companies whose capitalization has, since the time of purchase, grown to exceed the capitalization limits. Additional purchases of a company’s stock will not qualify, however, as a micro-cap stock, unless at the time of purchase, the company is able to satisfy the definition of a micro-cap. The Advisor primarily searches for companies within the market capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Index that exhibit attractive valuations and solid growth prospects.