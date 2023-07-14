Home
Trending ETFs

PVFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pinnacle Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pinnacle
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Deysher

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the publicly traded equity securities of companies including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants and other securities. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of securities issued primarily by small and micro-cap (generally less than $2 billion at time of investment) domestic companies which the advisor believes are trading at significant discounts to underlying earnings power or asset values. The Fund emphasizes a “value” style of investing and will focus on underlying company/industry fundamentals in addition to macro factors like the direction of interest rates, government fiscal/monetary policies and geo-political events.

Intense due diligence will be employed by the advisor to assess company prospects via rigorous quantitative and qualitative analysis. This may include speaking with management, customers, competitors, vendors, Wall Street analysts, industry specialists and others to assess strategic, financial and operating priorities. Advisor will target companies with strong balance sheets, capable management, attractive business niches, ownership of valuable franchises or trade names, sound accounting practices and large insider ownership. Ideally, the securities of such companies will trade at low price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-cash flow (P/CF) and price-to-book (P/B) multiples.

The Fund will often seek catalysts which may accelerate the realization of significant gains in earnings and net worth. These may include a new management team, new products or distribution channels, cost reduction initiatives, an active acquisition or divestiture program, investments in new technologies, share repurchases, asset sales, the presence of an activist investor or a cyclical rebound in earnings.

The Fund employs a disciplined trading strategy. Limit orders will generally be used when buying or selling securities. In purchasing shares, the Fund will attempt to build its position over time without moving prices. It will gradually scale into a position while becoming more comfortable with management, company prospects and the way the security trades. Accumulating a full position may take months. The Fund will sell securities when they become fully valued or if company fundamentals deteriorate.

If suitable purchase candidates cannot be found or in response to adverse market conditions the Fund may purchase money market funds or cash equivalents. If the Fund acquires money market funds, shareholders will be subject to duplicate advisory fees and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives during a rising market. Historically, the Fund has held high levels of cash equivalents because of the advisor’s risk adverse approach, conditions that advisor believes represent historically high stock market valuations and a dearth of acceptable investment ideas.

Read More

PVFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -10.6% 21.3% 18.71%
1 Yr 11.1% -16.4% 28.1% 23.66%
3 Yr 10.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 57.21%
5 Yr 0.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 37.86%
10 Yr -1.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 67.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -36.7% 212.9% 9.23%
2021 3.0% -38.4% 60.6% 88.49%
2020 1.1% -9.3% 66.8% 37.79%
2019 1.9% -5.9% 7.6% 92.53%
2018 -3.3% -12.3% -1.2% 9.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -12.9% 21.3% 18.06%
1 Yr 11.1% -16.4% 46.4% 22.10%
3 Yr 10.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.52%
5 Yr 0.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 45.12%
10 Yr -1.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 84.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.4% -36.7% 212.9% 9.23%
2021 3.0% -38.4% 60.6% 88.49%
2020 1.1% -7.6% 66.8% 37.79%
2019 1.9% -5.9% 7.6% 92.53%
2018 -3.3% -12.3% -1.2% 31.09%

NAV & Total Return History

PVFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVFIX Category Low Category High PVFIX % Rank
Net Assets 28.7 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 89.27%
Number of Holdings 53 10 1551 87.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 812 K 2.82 B 85.03%
Weighting of Top 10 34.43% 4.8% 95.7% 12.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dorian LPG Ltd 7.08%
  2. Bristow Group Inc Old 7.00%
  3. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc 6.06%
  4. Graham Corp 4.49%
  5. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc 3.95%
  6. Weyco Group Inc 3.13%
  7. Powell Industries Inc 2.69%
  8. Flexsteel Industries Inc 2.55%
  9. Seacor Marine Holdings Inc 2.39%
  10. Costar Technologies Inc 2.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFIX % Rank
Stocks 		52.78% 14.38% 100.16% 99.78%
Cash 		47.09% -52.43% 47.85% 0.43%
Bonds 		0.16% 0.00% 51.67% 1.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 91.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 91.11%
Other 		-0.03% -0.88% 5.25% 98.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFIX % Rank
Industrials 		48.61% 0.65% 48.61% 0.22%
Energy 		15.94% 0.00% 29.42% 5.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.27% 0.00% 51.62% 28.88%
Financial Services 		9.29% 0.00% 35.71% 92.78%
Basic Materials 		7.81% 0.00% 67.30% 13.79%
Real Estate 		2.09% 0.00% 44.41% 84.46%
Technology 		1.93% 0.00% 34.03% 98.91%
Healthcare 		0.05% 0.00% 25.76% 98.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 98.91%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 99.12%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.22% 99.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFIX % Rank
US 		50.24% 11.42% 100.16% 99.35%
Non US 		2.54% 0.00% 78.53% 54.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.63% 0.00% 100.00% 90.84%
Corporate 		0.37% 0.00% 100.00% 7.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 15.95% 90.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 90.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 90.05%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 56.51% 90.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFIX % Rank
US 		0.16% 0.00% 46.70% 1.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.97% 91.11%

PVFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.05% 37.36% 26.64%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 99.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PVFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PVFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 92.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.48% 7.00% 252.00% 0.99%

PVFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVFIX Category Low Category High PVFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 7.65% 93.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVFIX Category Low Category High PVFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.43% 4.13% 14.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Deysher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2003

19.18

19.2%

John E. Deysher, President, has been responsible for supervising the Fund's daily investment activities since inception, April 2003. Mr. Deysher has 30 years of investment management experience. From 1990 to Dec. 2002, Mr. Deysher was Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst with Royce & Assoc., an investment firm specializing in small cap value stocks and advisor to several mutual funds including the Pennsylvania Mutual Fund. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and Masters degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington (Business) and the University of California, Berkeley (Science). He holds a CPA certificate and a CFA charter.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

