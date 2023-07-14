Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$28.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.4%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.48%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in the publicly traded equity securities of companies including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants and other securities. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of securities issued primarily by small and micro-cap (generally less than $2 billion at time of investment) domestic companies which the advisor believes are trading at significant discounts to underlying earnings power or asset values. The Fund emphasizes a “value” style of investing and will focus on underlying company/industry fundamentals in addition to macro factors like the direction of interest rates, government fiscal/monetary policies and geo-political events.
Intense due diligence will be employed by the advisor to assess company prospects via rigorous quantitative and qualitative analysis. This may include speaking with management, customers, competitors, vendors, Wall Street analysts, industry specialists and others to assess strategic, financial and operating priorities. Advisor will target companies with strong balance sheets, capable management, attractive business niches, ownership of valuable franchises or trade names, sound accounting practices and large insider ownership. Ideally, the securities of such companies will trade at low price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-cash flow (P/CF) and price-to-book (P/B) multiples.
The Fund will often seek catalysts which may accelerate the realization of significant gains in earnings and net worth. These may include a new management team, new products or distribution channels, cost reduction initiatives, an active acquisition or divestiture program, investments in new technologies, share repurchases, asset sales, the presence of an activist investor or a cyclical rebound in earnings.
The Fund employs a disciplined trading strategy. Limit orders will generally be used when buying or selling securities. In purchasing shares, the Fund will attempt to build its position over time without moving prices. It will gradually scale into a position while becoming more comfortable with management, company prospects and the way the security trades. Accumulating a full position may take months. The Fund will sell securities when they become fully valued or if company fundamentals deteriorate.
If suitable purchase candidates cannot be found or in response to adverse market conditions the Fund may purchase money market funds or cash equivalents. If the Fund acquires money market funds, shareholders will be subject to duplicate advisory fees and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives during a rising market. Historically, the Fund has held high levels of cash equivalents because of the advisor’s risk adverse approach, conditions that advisor believes represent historically high stock market valuations and a dearth of acceptable investment ideas.
|Period
|PVFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|18.71%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|23.66%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|57.21%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|37.86%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|67.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|9.23%
|2021
|3.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|88.49%
|2020
|1.1%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|37.79%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|92.53%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|9.70%
|Period
|PVFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|18.06%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|22.10%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|56.52%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|45.12%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|84.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|9.23%
|2021
|3.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|88.49%
|2020
|1.1%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|37.79%
|2019
|1.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|92.53%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|31.09%
|PVFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.7 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|89.27%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|10
|1551
|87.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|85.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.43%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|12.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Stocks
|52.78%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|99.78%
|Cash
|47.09%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|0.43%
|Bonds
|0.16%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|1.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|91.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|91.11%
|Other
|-0.03%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|98.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Industrials
|48.61%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|0.22%
|Energy
|15.94%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|5.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.27%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|28.88%
|Financial Services
|9.29%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|92.78%
|Basic Materials
|7.81%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|13.79%
|Real Estate
|2.09%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|84.46%
|Technology
|1.93%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|98.91%
|Healthcare
|0.05%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|98.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|98.91%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|99.12%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|99.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVFIX % Rank
|US
|50.24%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|99.35%
|Non US
|2.54%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|54.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.84%
|Corporate
|0.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.95%
|90.12%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|90.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|90.05%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.51%
|90.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVFIX % Rank
|US
|0.16%
|0.00%
|46.70%
|1.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.97%
|91.11%
|PVFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|26.64%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PVFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PVFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|92.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PVFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.48%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|0.99%
|PVFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.03%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|93.36%
|PVFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PVFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|14.25%
|PVFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2003
19.18
19.2%
John E. Deysher, President, has been responsible for supervising the Fund's daily investment activities since inception, April 2003. Mr. Deysher has 30 years of investment management experience. From 1990 to Dec. 2002, Mr. Deysher was Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst with Royce & Assoc., an investment firm specializing in small cap value stocks and advisor to several mutual funds including the Pennsylvania Mutual Fund. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and Masters degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington (Business) and the University of California, Berkeley (Science). He holds a CPA certificate and a CFA charter.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...