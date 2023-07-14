Home
Paradigm Value Fund

mutual fund
PVFAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$55.6 -0.29 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PVFAX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Paradigm Value Fund

PVFAX | Fund

$55.60

$52.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$52.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.61%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PVFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Paradigm Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paradigm Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amelia Weir

Fund Description

The Value Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of small capitalization companies ($2.5 billion or less at the time of purchase) that the Paradigm Funds Advisor LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Value Fund primarily invests in companies that exhibit attractive valuations on several metrics, such as price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to book and price to revenue. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired. The Fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose capitalization has, since the time of purchase, grown to exceed $2.5 billion.

Read More

PVFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -14.5% 140.9% 78.78%
1 Yr 5.2% -34.7% 196.6% 70.56%
3 Yr 10.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 23.05%
5 Yr 0.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 26.28%
10 Yr -1.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 68.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.52%
2021 12.6% -17.3% 18.6% 5.88%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 26.87%
2019 3.9% -17.9% 8.4% 78.90%
2018 -3.0% -20.0% 0.2% 17.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -17.6% 140.9% 73.51%
1 Yr 5.2% -34.7% 196.6% 64.30%
3 Yr 10.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 21.79%
5 Yr 0.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 34.27%
10 Yr -1.6%* -9.1% 15.3% 85.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -59.3% 118.2% 84.52%
2021 12.6% -17.3% 18.6% 5.88%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 26.87%
2019 3.9% -17.9% 8.4% 78.90%
2018 -3.0% -19.9% 0.2% 34.22%

NAV & Total Return History

PVFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVFAX Category Low Category High PVFAX % Rank
Net Assets 52.4 M 1.48 M 120 B 87.90%
Number of Holdings 50 2 2519 92.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 75.08%
Weighting of Top 10 41.18% 2.8% 101.7% 5.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 5.86%
  2. Kforce Inc 5.56%
  3. Azenta Inc 4.11%
  4. Summit Materials Inc A 4.06%
  5. EMCOR Group Inc 3.97%
  6. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 3.78%
  7. A10 Networks Inc 3.65%
  8. Sensient Technologies Corp 3.62%
  9. PerkinElmer Inc 3.57%
  10. Ziff Davis Inc 3.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 25.32% 100.32% 49.83%
Cash 		1.68% -79.10% 74.68% 50.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 96.97%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 94.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 97.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 96.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFAX % Rank
Technology 		33.07% 0.00% 54.70% 0.68%
Industrials 		18.55% 2.46% 37.42% 33.50%
Healthcare 		16.31% 0.00% 26.53% 18.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.20% 0.99% 47.79% 82.31%
Basic Materials 		7.81% 0.00% 18.66% 6.29%
Financial Services 		7.71% 0.00% 35.52% 96.94%
Communication Services 		4.50% 0.00% 14.85% 13.10%
Real Estate 		3.84% 0.00% 29.43% 85.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 99.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVFAX % Rank
US 		91.76% 24.89% 100.00% 87.04%
Non US 		6.57% 0.00% 36.31% 10.10%

PVFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 13.16% 20.14%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.94%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.45% 24.18%

Sales Fees

PVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 52.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.61% 1.00% 314.00% 3.94%

PVFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVFAX Category Low Category High PVFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 97.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVFAX Category Low Category High PVFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -2.40% 2.49% 92.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amelia Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Amelia Weir serves as Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She joined the firm in September 2008. Prior to joining Paradigm, Amelia was a portfolio manager with William D. Witter, Inc. and previously worked as an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns & Co, Inc. Amelia earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College, where she graduated magna cum laude, and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Candace Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Candace King Weir serves as Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She has devoted over 30 years to investment management and researching small-cap companies. Candace founded C.L. King & Associates, an institutional research firm specializing in small-cap stocks, in 1972 and serves as its President. Candace founded Paradigm Capital Management in 1994 in order to focus on growing the institutional asset management business. Candace received her BA from Vassar College. Candace currently serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Albany Medical Center, where she previously served as the Chair of the Investment Committee.

Scott Bruce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2013

8.63

8.6%

Scott Bruce is Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Paradigm Capital Management. Prior to joining Paradigm, Scott was a Portfolio Manager for Senvest International. He previously served as a senior analyst at Value Line, Inc. He has a BA from Wake Forest and an MBA from Duke.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

