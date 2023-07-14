The Value Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of small capitalization companies ($2.5 billion or less at the time of purchase) that the Paradigm Funds Advisor LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Value Fund primarily invests in companies that exhibit attractive valuations on several metrics, such as price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to book and price to revenue. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired. The Fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose capitalization has, since the time of purchase, grown to exceed $2.5 billion.