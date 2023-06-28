Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$418 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal investments
The fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that are believed to be undervalued or overlooked in the marketplace. These stocks also generally have price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratios below the market average. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small/medium capitalization companies. Small/medium capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index at the time of purchase. The fund invests only in stocks that are traded on major exchanges or the over-the-counter market.
The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as financials. The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in stocks of companies with larger total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations above the upper end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index at the time of purchase) and other securities, including securities convertible into stocks. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The
due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A "value equity" strategy in which the subadvisor targets smaller capitalization companies believed to have sustainable business models selling below their value.
• A strategy that employs a fundamental, bottom-up, research-driven investment style and follows a disciplined investment process to identify high-quality companies.
• A "deep value" strategy that seeks long-term total investment return through capital appreciation, generally investing in common stocks of US companies that are considered to be undervalued.
|Period
|PVETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|97.42%
|1 Yr
|-16.4%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|90.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|89.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|77.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PVETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|93.12%
|1 Yr
|-16.4%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|89.46%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|89.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|75.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|PVETX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|PVETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVETX % Rank
|Net Assets
|418 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|55.15%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|10
|1551
|77.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.6 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|56.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.29%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|35.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVETX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.24%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|31.89%
|Cash
|0.76%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|68.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|69.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|68.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|68.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|69.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVETX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.25%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|36.54%
|Industrials
|16.34%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|56.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.87%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|39.17%
|Energy
|9.28%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|37.42%
|Real Estate
|9.07%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|34.79%
|Technology
|8.92%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|51.42%
|Healthcare
|8.50%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|21.66%
|Consumer Defense
|5.93%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|17.94%
|Utilities
|2.59%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|48.14%
|Communication Services
|1.26%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|78.12%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|99.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVETX % Rank
|US
|94.73%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|49.46%
|Non US
|4.51%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|32.97%
|PVETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|50.00%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PVETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PVETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PVETX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|47.41%
|PVETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVETX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|75.59%
|PVETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PVETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVETX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.09%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|71.93%
|PVETX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Julie Kutasov is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization energy and financials sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, she worked at Goldman Sachs in a program focused on investment management for high-net worth individuals and at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Associate leading teams that provided financial-audit and business-advisory services to a variety of clients in service-related industries. Ms. Kutasov holds a Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in the state of California. She has approximately 16 years of equity research experience. Ms. Kutasov earned a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated summa cum laude, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2012
10.17
10.2%
Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2016
5.61
5.6%
Mr. Samir Sikka founded Sapience in 2016 and is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Prior to founding Sapience Investments in 2016, Mr. Sikka served as a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager for the Pelican Value Equity team at Wells Capital Management. Mr. Sikka’s prior investment-related experience includes serving as Senior Vice President with Trust Company of the West, as Associate Director with UBS Investment Bank and as Senior Associate with Ernst & Young, LLP. Mr. Sikka has been working in the investment industry since 1997. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Sikka is a member of both Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Societies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2017
5.35
5.4%
Joe Huber is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Huber Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding Huber Capital Management he was a Principal and Director of Research for Hotchkis and Wiley Capital Management, overseeing more than $40 billion in U.S. value asset portfolios. He built a research platform which utilized best practices of fundamental research combined with behavioral psychology to capitalize on the art piece of investing, creating a unique and value-added investment approach. Prior to joining Hotchkis and Wiley, Mr. Huber served as Portfolio Manager and Director for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and as Portfolio Manager for Goldman Sachs Asset Management in New York. Mr. Huber received his BA in statistics and econometrics from Northwestern University where he was departmental valedictorian and received the Directors Award for top graduating GPA amongst student athletes. He received his MBA from University of Chicago with concentrations in accounting and finance, where he was elected to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. He is an Associate in the Society of Actuaries (A.S.A.).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University. Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Ed serves as a Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Strategy Research, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Ed is responsible for managing portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. As Co-Head of Strategy Research, Ed is responsible for directing due diligence efforts for active and passive equity and liquid alternative strategies that are included in portfolios. Ed is a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to joining Asset Management in November 2020, Ed was a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Management group of UBS Global Wealth Management., where he was responsible for strategy selection, portfolio construction and management of multi-managed strategies. Ed's investment responsibilities also extended to broader asset allocation and portfolio construction work. Ed was a member of the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2018, Ed worked at Oppenheimer Asset Management where he held roles as a senior alternatives analyst before being promoted to Director of Investment Manager Research. While at Oppenheimer, Ed was also a portfolio manager for a Liquid Alternative managed portfolio. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Ed worked at Morgan Stanley as an investment manager research analyst. Ed received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts, at Amherst. Ed holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and is FINRA Series 7 and 66 licensed.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
