Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.4%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$445 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.6%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of large U.S. companies that we believe have favorable investment potential. For example, we may purchase stocks of companies with stock prices that reflect a value lower than that which we place on the company. We may also consider other factors we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.
|Period
|PURYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|9.80%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|52.89%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|46.64%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|42.57%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|16.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|PURYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|74.05%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|58.29%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|20.58%
|2019
|5.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|46.66%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|67.23%
|Period
|PURYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|7.69%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|44.22%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|46.31%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|51.74%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|39.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|PURYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|74.13%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|58.76%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|20.98%
|2019
|5.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|47.17%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|80.92%
|PURYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PURYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|445 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|65.94%
|Number of Holdings
|154
|2
|4154
|42.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|155 M
|288 K
|270 B
|65.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.56%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|44.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PURYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.43%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|64.14%
|Cash
|1.58%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|33.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|91.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|90.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|90.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PURYX % Rank
|Technology
|23.34%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|58.60%
|Healthcare
|14.49%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|45.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.89%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|7.15%
|Financial Services
|13.11%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|67.50%
|Industrials
|9.88%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|37.06%
|Communication Services
|7.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|67.58%
|Consumer Defense
|7.15%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|39.65%
|Energy
|3.98%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|52.97%
|Utilities
|2.89%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|35.39%
|Basic Materials
|2.82%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|40.72%
|Real Estate
|1.11%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|80.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PURYX % Rank
|US
|93.72%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|69.47%
|Non US
|4.71%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|28.51%
|PURYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|52.34%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|54.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|82.09%
|PURYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PURYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|76.26%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PURYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|76.29%
|PURYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PURYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|97.61%
|PURYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PURYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PURYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|59.23%
|PURYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2006
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2005
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2001
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2010
11.9
11.9%
Mr. Scully is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global consumer, global core equity, and research strategies, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. Mr. Scully is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in this sector, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Ms. Cavanaugh is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global core equity, global financial, and research strategies, and an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Capital Spectrum and Equity Spectrum strategies. In addition, she is an Analyst focusing on the global financial and U.S. health-care sectors. Ms. Cavanaugh is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis of and making buy/sell recommendations for companies in the global investment banking, global brokerage and insurance, alternative asset management, and managed care industries. She joined Putnam in 2011 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Cavanaugh was a Leader of the Global Financials Team and a Senior Equity Analyst at Janus Capital Group from 2005 to 2011. Prior to this role, she served at Goldman Sachs & Co. as a Vice President, Asset Management, from 2003 to 2005 and as a Financial Analyst, Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, from 1995 to 1998. Previous to these roles, Ms. Cavanaugh was an Associate in the Investment Banking Division, Media/Entertainment Group, at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 2000 to 2002. Ms. Cavanaugh has an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where she earned high distinction as a Baker Scholar, and has a B.A. from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Ms. Lakin is Director of Equity Research. She is responsible for managing a team of analysts, associates, and interns covering multiple sectors. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam's small-cap core strategy. Ms. Lakin joined Putnam in 2012 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. Lakin was an Equity Research Analyst from 2011 to 2012 and an Equity Research Associate from 2008 to 2011 at Fidelity Investments. Ms. Lakin earned an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management and a B.A. from Wellesley College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2018
3.5
3.5%
Mr. O’Brien is Assistant Director of Equity Research, providing oversight and strategic direction to Putnam's team of equity analysts. In addition, he is a portfolio manager of Putnam's research strategy and an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the U.S. technology sector. He is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the semiconductor, hardware, and software industries, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Mr. O'Brien has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2011. Previously at Putnam, he served as an Investment Associate on the U.S. consumer team. Mr. O'Brien earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Mr. Rives is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's small-cap core and global utilities strategies. In addition, he is an Analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the natural resources and utilities sectors. Mr. Rives is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of E&Ps, MLPs, renewables, energy service companies, and utilities, and for making buy/sell recommendations. He has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2013. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Rives was an Equity Associate. Mr. Rives earned a B.A. from Amherst College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...