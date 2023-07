Investments

We invest mainly in money market instruments that are high quality and have short-term maturities. We invest significantly in certificates of deposit, commercial paper (including asset-backed commercial paper), U.S. government debt and repurchase agreements, corporate obligations and time deposits. We may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities of these types. We may consider, among other factors, credit and interest rate risks and characteristics of the issuer or counterparty, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.