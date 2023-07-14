The Fund seeks investments whose price will increase over time and which will pay the Fund dividends and other income. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in equity-related securities of real estate companies, principally real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other real estate securities. Equity-related securities may also include common stock, convertible securities, nonconvertible preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), warrants and other rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures and similar securities. The Fund invests globally in real estate investments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three different countries and at least 40% of its investable assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets. The Fund's investments in foreign securities may be lower if market conditions are not favorable, but such investments will not be lower than 30% of the Fund's investable assets. In determining whether market conditions are not favorable, the Fund may take into account various factors, including among other things, the foreign securities exposure in the Fund's primary or secondary benchmark index. It is possible that market conditions that are not favorable (and foreign securities exposure as low as 30%) may occur periodically and continue for extended periods of time. There is no limit on the amount of Fund assets that may be invested in the securities of foreign real estate companies. The Fund utilizes the domicile of listing to determine whether a security is foreign. Emerging markets are considered to be those countries that the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, or the United Nations or its authorities has determined to have a low or middle income economy. The Fund concentrates its investments in real estate securities, including REITs , which means that the Fund invests at least 25% of its total assets in real estate securities. The subadviser's approach to real estate investing is value-oriented based upon real estate fundamentals and assessments of management teams. The subadviser emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis, and focuses on valuation relative to a company's underlying real estate assets as well as a company's on-going concern valuation. Through detailed company research that includes regular management visits, property tours and financial analysis, the subadviser analyzes the quality of real estate asset cash flows and sustainability and growth of company dividends. The subadviser also evaluates the company's strategy, management's track record, incentives and ability to create long term shareholder value. Only about 10% of institutional quality commercial real estate is publicly traded, and the subadviser believes that public real estate securities managers need a firm understanding of the other 90%—the private real estate markets—to successfully add value. Decisions to sell portfolio securities are based on relative analysis which entails examination of a variety of factors , including the subadviser's assessment of relative risk adjusted return for the securities.