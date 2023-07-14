Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.3%
Net Assets
$343 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 2.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Principal investments
The fund invests primarily in stocks of "emerging growth" companies that are believed to have potential for high future earnings growth relative to the overall market. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by small/medium capitalization companies. Small/medium capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Growth Index at the time of purchase. Dividend income is an incidental consideration in the investment advisors' selection of stocks for the fund.
The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as technology. The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in stocks of companies with larger total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations above the upper end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2500® Growth Index at the time of purchase) and other securities, including securities convertible into stocks. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select
the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A growth strategy that focuses on companies viewed as building their earnings power and intrinsic value.
• A strategy in which the subadvisor seeks to identify and exploit the perception gap that exists between a company's business strength and the market's expectation of that strength.
• A strategy in which the subadvisor invests primarily in growth-oriented equity securities of small- and mid- cap companies selected based on a multidimensional quantitative investment process.
|Period
|PUMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|35.19%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|20.50%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|69.10%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|80.37%
|10 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|79.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|PUMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|27.13%
|2021
|-11.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|87.41%
|2020
|9.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|44.44%
|2019
|1.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|95.95%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|42.48%
|Period
|PUMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|34.51%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|19.83%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|69.27%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|82.37%
|10 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|91.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PUMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|27.13%
|2021
|-11.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|87.41%
|2020
|9.2%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|44.44%
|2019
|1.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|95.95%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|58.48%
|PUMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|343 M
|183 K
|28 B
|61.20%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|6
|1336
|82.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.4 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|73.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.81%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|15.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.82%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|60.03%
|Cash
|3.18%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|33.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|72.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|76.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|73.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|71.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUMYX % Rank
|Technology
|39.39%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|4.35%
|Healthcare
|26.72%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|17.06%
|Industrials
|13.89%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|77.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.75%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|87.29%
|Consumer Defense
|6.99%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|10.54%
|Financial Services
|3.03%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|87.12%
|Communication Services
|1.24%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|68.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|80.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|93.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|96.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUMYX % Rank
|US
|91.17%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|69.06%
|Non US
|5.65%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|27.59%
|PUMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.20%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|6.10%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|27.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|59.24%
|PUMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PUMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|85.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PUMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|74.12%
|PUMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|74.75%
|PUMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PUMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|44.07%
|PUMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$2.547
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2019
3.39
3.4%
Bruce I. Jacobs, Principal, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research. Dr. Jacobs’s articles on equity management have appeared in the Financial Analysts Journal, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Investing, Journal of Financial Perspectives, Japanese Security Analysts Journal, Operations Research, and Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has received several Graham and Dodd Awards from Financial Analysts Journal, a Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award from the Journal of Portfolio Management, and an Outstanding Article Award from the Journal of Investing. Dr. Jacobs has spoken at many forums, including the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance, Berkeley Program in Finance, CFA Institute, Rutgers University, Society of Quantitative Analysts, and New York Society of Security Analysts, and he has given a Financial Analysts Journal Media Seminar and presented at conferences for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Formerly he was First Vice President of the Prudential Insurance Company of America, where he served as Senior Managing Director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company and Managing Director of the Pension Asset Management Group. Prior to that, he was on the finance faculty of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and consulted to the Rand Corporation. Dr. Jacobs has a B.A. from Columbia College, an M.S. in Operations Research and Computer Science from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, an M.S.I.A. from Carnegie Mellon University’s Graduate School of Industrial Administration, and an M.A. in Applied Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from the Wharton School. He serves on the Advisory Boards of the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Financial Data Science, and is an Advisory Editor for the Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has served on the Financial Analysts Journal Advisory Council, and was an Associate Editor of the Journal of Trading. Dr. Jacobs also served on the Committee to Establish the National Institute of Finance and was a member of its successor, the Office of Financial Research Discussion Forum. He is Chair of the Advisory Board of the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, and helped create the new Quantitative Finance major at the Wharton School by establishing the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Professorship in Quantitative Finance and the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Scholars in Quantitative Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2019
3.39
3.4%
Kenneth N. Levy, CFA, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is principal, co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research of the firm. Previously, Mr. Jacobs was managing director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company. Prior to that, he was responsible for quantitative research at Prudential Equity Management Associates.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Ross Johnson joined Riverbridge in 2010. As a lead portfolio manager, Ross is responsible for portfolio construction, security selection, and conducting company and industry research across all industry sectors. He is also a member of the management team at Riverbridge, which is responsible for the strategic decision making and overall management of the firm. Prior to joining Riverbridge, Ross spent three years with Boston Scientific as a manufacturing operations supervisor and a financial analyst, and began his career working for the Rosemount Division of Emerson Process Management as an engineer. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of North Dakota and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business. Ross is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota. Ross is adventurous and spends a lot of time exploring outdoors, whether it be practicing his landscaping, golfing or fishing skills or enjoying a new hobby.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University. Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Ed serves as a Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of Strategy Research, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Ed is responsible for managing portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. As Co-Head of Strategy Research, Ed is responsible for directing due diligence efforts for active and passive equity and liquid alternative strategies that are included in portfolios. Ed is a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to joining Asset Management in November 2020, Ed was a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Management group of UBS Global Wealth Management., where he was responsible for strategy selection, portfolio construction and management of multi-managed strategies. Ed's investment responsibilities also extended to broader asset allocation and portfolio construction work. Ed was a member of the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2018, Ed worked at Oppenheimer Asset Management where he held roles as a senior alternatives analyst before being promoted to Director of Investment Manager Research. While at Oppenheimer, Ed was also a portfolio manager for a Liquid Alternative managed portfolio. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Ed worked at Morgan Stanley as an investment manager research analyst. Ed received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts, at Amherst. Ed holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation and is FINRA Series 7 and 66 licensed.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...