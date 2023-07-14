The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and invests in a variety of securities and instruments. The Fund also uses a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its investment objective, which may include managing duration, credit quality, yield curve positioning and currency exposure, as well as sector and security selection. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments with varying maturities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments may include bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper and other similar types of debt instruments, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, municipal securities, loan assignments and participations, money market instruments, and derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The Fund may invest in fixed and floating rate fixed income instruments of companies or governments. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 25% of its investable assets in investment grade bonds. The Fund may invest in high yield fixed income instruments (commonly referred to as “junk” bonds). The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-U.S. fixed income instruments (including emerging markets). The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in fixed income instruments that are denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies (including those of emerging markets). The Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity. The Fund may invest without limit in derivative instruments, including futures, options, options on futures, foreign currency forward contracts and swaps, to try to enhance return or to reduce (“hedge”) investment risks. The Fund may enter into certain derivative instruments that may provide leverage, such as engaging in futures, forwards, swaps, options and short sales (collectively, “effective leverage”). The Fund may employ effective leverage in addition to any borrowings permitted by the Fund’s policies and restrictions with respect to borrowing. The Fund invests in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities or private issuers. These securities are usually pass-through instruments that pay investors a share of all interest and principal payments from an underlying pool of fixed or adjustable rate mortgages. Mortgage-related securities issued by the U.S. Government include Ginnie Maes and mortgage-related securities issued by agencies of the U.S. Government as well as Fannie Maes and debt securities issued by Freddie Mac. The U.S. Government or the issuing agency directly or indirectly guarantees the payment of interest and principal on these securities. Privately issued mortgage-related securities that are not guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities generally have one or more types of credit enhancement to ensure timely receipt of payments and to protect against default. Privately issued mortgage-backed securities may include loans on commercial or residential properties. Asset-backed securities in which the Fund invests are issued in the form of debt instruments that may include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which may include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest in floating or fixed rate loans (secured or unsecured) arranged through private negotiations between a corporation or other institution that is the borrower and one or more financial institutions that are the lenders. Loans are often structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as agent for the holders of the loan. Loans can be acquired directly through the agent, by assignment from another holder of the loan, or as a participation interest in another holder's portion of the loan. Most floating rate loans are senior in rank (“senior loans”) in the event of bankruptcy to most other securities of the issuer, such as common stock or publicly-issued bonds. Floating rate loans are often secured by specific collateral of the issuer so that holders of the loans will have a priority claim on those assets in the event of default or bankruptcy of the issuer. In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.