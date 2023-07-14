Home
PGIM Strategic Bond Fund

mutual fund
PUCAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.27 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PUCZX) Primary C (PUCCX) A (PUCAX) Retirement (PUCQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Strategic Bond Fund

PUCAX | Fund

$8.27

$1.23 B

6.59%

$0.55

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PUCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Peters

Fund Description

The Fund has a flexible investment strategy and invests in a variety of securities and instruments. The Fund also uses a variety of investment techniques in pursuing its investment objective, which may include managing duration, credit quality, yield curve positioning and currency exposure, as well as sector and security selection.Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments with varying maturities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments may include bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper and other similar types of debt instruments, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, municipal securities, loan assignments and participations, money market instruments, and derivatives related to or referencing these types of securities and instruments. The Fund may invest in fixed and floating rate fixed income instruments of companies or governments.Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 25% of its investable assets in investment grade bonds. The Fund may invest in high yield fixed income instruments (commonly referred to as “junk” bonds).The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in non-U.S. fixed income instruments (including emerging markets). The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in fixed income instruments that are denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies (including those of emerging markets).The Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity.The Fund may invest without limit in derivative instruments, including futures, options, options on futures, foreign currency forward contracts and swaps, to try to enhance return or to reduce (“hedge”) investment risks. The Fund may enter into certain derivative instruments that may provide leverage, such as engaging in futures, forwards, swaps, options and short sales (collectively, “effective leverage”). The Fund may employ effective leverage in addition to any borrowings permitted by the Fund’s policies and restrictions with respect to borrowing.The Fund invests in mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities or private issuers. These securities are usually pass-through instruments that pay investors a share of all interest and principal payments from an underlying pool of fixed or adjustable rate mortgages. Mortgage-related securities issued by the U.S. Government include Ginnie Maes and mortgage-related securities issued by agencies of the U.S. Government as well as Fannie Maes and debt securities issued by Freddie Mac. The U.S. Government or the issuing agency directly or indirectly guarantees the payment of interest and principal on these securities. Privately issued mortgage-related securities that are not guaranteed by U.S. governmental entities generally have one or more types of credit enhancement to ensure timely receipt of payments and to protect against default. Privately issued mortgage-backed securities may include loans on commercial or residential properties.Asset-backed securities in which the Fund invests are issued in the form of debt instruments that may include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which may include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).The Fund may invest in floating or fixed rate loans (secured or unsecured) arranged through private negotiations between a corporation or other institution that is the borrower and one or more financial institutions that are the lenders. Loans are often structured and administered by a financial institution that acts as agent for the holders of the loan. Loans can be acquired directly through the agent, by assignment from another holder of the loan, or as a participation interest in another holder's portion of the loan. Most floating rate loans are senior in rank (“senior loans”) in the event of bankruptcy to most other securities of the issuer, such as common stock or publicly-issued bonds. Floating rate loans are often secured by specific collateral of the issuer so that holders of the loans will have a priority claim on those assets in the event of default or bankruptcy of the issuer.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.
Read More

PUCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -7.2% 18.1% 88.76%
1 Yr -4.6% -18.7% 21.2% 86.68%
3 Yr -6.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 92.01%
5 Yr -4.3%* -29.7% 29.4% 85.69%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -31.8% 18.4% 90.53%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 81.48%
2020 0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 58.31%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 43.89%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 0.7% 25.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -11.7% 18.1% 87.36%
1 Yr -4.6% -18.7% 38.5% 85.85%
3 Yr -6.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 91.99%
5 Yr -4.3%* -29.7% 30.2% 86.99%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -31.8% 18.4% 90.53%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 81.33%
2020 0.3% -20.2% 60.6% 58.31%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 45.44%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 1.5% 45.92%

NAV & Total Return History

PUCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PUCAX Category Low Category High PUCAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 100 124 B 35.96%
Number of Holdings 1226 2 8175 22.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 36.31%
Weighting of Top 10 15.04% 4.3% 105.0% 74.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 2.90%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.89%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.87%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.82%
  5. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 1.82%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.60%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 1.55%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.875% 1.50%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.44%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PUCAX % Rank
Bonds 		96.52% -150.81% 180.51% 14.55%
Stocks 		2.18% -38.22% 261.12% 20.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.78% 0.00% 33.50% 59.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.48% 0.00% 13.21% 31.27%
Other 		0.14% -25.82% 276.99% 19.31%
Cash 		-0.10% -261.12% 258.91% 90.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUCAX % Rank
Energy 		98.31% 0.00% 100.00% 10.97%
Utilities 		1.69% 0.00% 100.00% 32.91%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 74.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.83%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.04%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 78.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 81.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUCAX % Rank
US 		2.18% -40.06% 261.12% 17.87%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 80.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUCAX % Rank
Derivative 		49.91% -0.52% 72.98% 2.60%
Corporate 		25.64% 0.00% 97.25% 61.51%
Securitized 		18.10% 0.00% 99.65% 44.57%
Government 		4.01% 0.00% 99.43% 72.36%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.96% 0.00% 100.00% 86.99%
Municipal 		0.38% 0.00% 54.26% 23.73%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUCAX % Rank
US 		63.48% -151.11% 194.51% 56.20%
Non US 		33.04% -136.75% 104.82% 20.61%

PUCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PUCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 26.65% 60.88%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.29% 43.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PUCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 0.00% 5.75% 80.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PUCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PUCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 0.00% 632.00% 28.38%

PUCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PUCAX Category Low Category High PUCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.59% 0.00% 15.93% 13.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PUCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PUCAX Category Low Category High PUCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.81% -1.55% 11.51% 55.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PUCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PUCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Michael Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2015

6.9

6.9%

Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.

Lindsay Rosner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

