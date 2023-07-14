Home
PTYIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Tax Free High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Murphy

Fund Description

Although the fund may purchase securities of any maturity, the fund invests primarily in longer-term municipal securities. The fund generally seeks higher-yielding municipal bonds, including those that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by a major credit rating agency or by T. Rowe Price, known as “junk” bonds.

T. Rowe Price’s active investment management approach emphasizes the value of in-depth fundamental credit research, diversification, and risk management practices. By using fundamental research, T. Rowe Price seeks to select investments for the fund’s portfolio based on its outlook for the different sectors of the tax-free municipal market (for example, T. Rowe Price may emphasize revenue bonds instead of state and local general obligation debt) and specific issuers or securities. The goal of this approach is to seek higher yields while taking a risk-conscious approach. Risk management practices include managing the fund’s duration (which is a measurement of the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates), while also focusing on striking a balance between (i) investing more heavily in certain sectors or issuers and (ii) diversifying the fund’s investments across the broader municipal market.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

From time to time, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in sectors with special risks, such as health care, transportation, utilities, or private activity bonds.

Read More

PTYIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -4.8% 4.7% 47.51%
1 Yr -4.1% -10.3% 0.3% 53.85%
3 Yr -3.3%* -8.6% 0.0% 26.64%
5 Yr -2.1%* -6.2% 1.8% 42.21%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% 46.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -26.9% -3.5% 40.37%
2021 1.5% -1.0% 3.7% 25.58%
2020 -0.1% -3.5% 1.4% 69.95%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 47.34%
2018 -0.6% -1.2% 1.0% 66.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.1% 4.7% 46.15%
1 Yr -4.1% -10.3% 0.3% 52.49%
3 Yr -3.3%* -8.6% 1.3% 26.64%
5 Yr -2.1%* -5.9% 2.2% 46.46%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% 43.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTYIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -26.9% -3.5% 40.37%
2021 1.5% -1.0% 3.7% 25.12%
2020 -0.1% -3.5% 1.4% 69.95%
2019 1.3% -0.2% 2.5% 47.34%
2018 -0.6% -1.2% 1.0% 70.37%

NAV & Total Return History

PTYIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTYIX Category Low Category High PTYIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.84 B 9.79 K 20.2 B 21.10%
Number of Holdings 1215 1 3950 23.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 546 M -102 M 3.41 B 16.51%
Weighting of Top 10 10.06% 5.8% 97.0% 76.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 2.76%
  2. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH PRIVATE ACTIVITY REV 5% 1.60%
  3. VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FING AUTH REV 5% 0.96%
  4. METROPOLITAN PIER & EXPOSITION AUTH ILL DEDICATED ST TAX REV 0% 0.94%
  5. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 0% 0.85%
  6. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 8% 0.82%
  7. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 8% 0.80%
  8. LIBERTY N Y DEV CORP REV 5.25% 0.76%
  9. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 5% 0.72%
  10. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH AQUEDUCT & SWR AUTH REV 5% 0.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTYIX % Rank
Bonds 		101.50% 0.00% 146.69% 4.07%
Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 5.80% 17.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 86.24%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 88.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.16%
Cash 		-1.51% -3.16% 100.00% 97.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTYIX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		77.65% 0.00% 77.65% 25.00%
Basic Materials 		17.58% 17.58% 100.00% 87.50%
Industrials 		4.78% 0.00% 4.78% 25.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 87.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTYIX % Rank
US 		0.01% 0.00% 5.80% 15.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 87.16%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTYIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.85% 0.00% 100.00% 13.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.15% 0.00% 100.00% 82.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 87.16%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 88.07%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 92.66%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 87.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTYIX % Rank
US 		91.15% 0.00% 139.84% 54.13%
Non US 		10.35% 0.00% 21.09% 13.76%

PTYIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.07% 3.44% 84.33%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.41% 82.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PTYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 84.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTYIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.80% 2.00% 121.00% 11.27%

PTYIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTYIX Category Low Category High PTYIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.04% 0.00% 5.50% 42.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTYIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTYIX Category Low Category High PTYIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.10% 1.11% 5.70% 56.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTYIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTYIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 19, 2001

21.38

21.4%

Mr. Murphy, who joined T. Rowe Price in 2000, is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division managing the firm's tax-free high-yield strategy. Mr. Murphy received a B.S. in finance from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. in finance from Seton Hall University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

