Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$14.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
70.4%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PTSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|48.03%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|83.48%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|87.44%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|85.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|14.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|PTSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|82.43%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|76.85%
|2020
|0.3%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|16.83%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|95.41%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|PTSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.7 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|5.22%
|Number of Holdings
|1410
|1
|3396
|3.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.56 B
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|8.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.40%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|8.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTSNX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.08%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|30.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.65%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|33.19%
|Cash
|3.60%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|82.53%
|Other
|1.66%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|5.68%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|91.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTSNX % Rank
|Government
|36.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.17%
|Corporate
|28.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|68.56%
|Securitized
|19.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.18%
|Derivative
|7.60%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|3.06%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|35.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTSNX % Rank
|US
|62.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.77%
|Non US
|27.31%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|8.30%
|PTSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|29.68%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|99.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|PTSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PTSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|72.40%
|PTSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTSNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.80%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|68.56%
|PTSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PTSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.62%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|37.39%
|PTSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.035
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.015
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2011
11.42
11.4%
Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Chiaverini is a portfolio manager on the short-term desk. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at BlackRock. Prior to this, he held trading and strategy research positions within interest rate derivatives and mortgage-backed securities at Barclays Capital. He has investment experience since 2004 and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and history from the University of Colorado and an MBA in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School o
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
