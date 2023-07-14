Home
PIMCO Short Term Fund

mutual fund
PTSNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.52 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTSHX) Primary Other (PSFAX) A (PSHAX) C (PFTCX) Retirement (PTSRX) Inst (PTSPX) Inst (PTSNX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$14.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PTSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Short Term Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerome Schneider

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and will normally not exceed one year. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. In addition, the dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Fund, under normal circumstances, is expected not to exceed three years.The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PTSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -1.1% 3.6% 48.03%
1 Yr -0.3% -5.2% 7.0% 83.48%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.0% 10.0% 87.44%
5 Yr -0.7%* -11.3% 2.3% 85.64%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 14.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.4% 2.3% 82.43%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 76.85%
2020 0.3% -21.0% 1.0% 16.83%
2019 -0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 95.41%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -3.2% 2.9% 40.17%
1 Yr -0.3% -5.2% 3.0% 74.78%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.0% 10.0% 87.02%
5 Yr -0.7%* -10.8% 2.6% 87.50%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 14.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -6.4% 2.3% 81.98%
2021 -0.3% -1.1% 21.9% 76.85%
2020 0.3% -21.0% 1.0% 16.83%
2019 -0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 95.41%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PTSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTSNX Category Low Category High PTSNX % Rank
Net Assets 14.7 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 5.22%
Number of Holdings 1410 1 3396 3.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.56 B -200 M 16.1 B 8.30%
Weighting of Top 10 70.40% 2.6% 103.2% 8.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 28.65%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTSNX % Rank
Bonds 		90.08% 0.00% 123.41% 30.57%
Convertible Bonds 		4.65% 0.00% 15.25% 33.19%
Cash 		3.60% -24.02% 100.00% 82.53%
Other 		1.66% -10.38% 3.22% 5.68%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 91.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTSNX % Rank
Government 		36.83% 0.00% 100.00% 9.17%
Corporate 		28.00% 0.00% 99.91% 68.56%
Securitized 		19.60% 0.00% 100.00% 62.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.90% 0.00% 100.00% 71.18%
Derivative 		7.60% 0.00% 23.15% 3.06%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 70.39% 35.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTSNX % Rank
US 		62.77% 0.00% 100.00% 56.77%
Non US 		27.31% 0.00% 49.76% 8.30%

PTSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 18.10% 29.68%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.19% 99.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.01% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PTSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.00% 369.54% 72.40%

PTSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTSNX Category Low Category High PTSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.80% 0.00% 5.90% 68.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTSNX Category Low Category High PTSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.62% -1.30% 14.86% 37.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerome Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2011

11.42

11.4%

Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Andrew Wittkop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Nathan Chiaverini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Chiaverini is a portfolio manager on the short-term desk. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a vice president and portfolio manager at BlackRock. Prior to this, he held trading and strategy research positions within interest rate derivatives and mortgage-backed securities at Barclays Capital. He has investment experience since 2004 and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and history from the University of Colorado and an MBA in analytic finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School o

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

