Under normal circumstances, the Municipal Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment-grade quality municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income tax. The Municipal Bond Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below investment-grade municipal securities as well as up to 20% of its net assets in securities that produce income subject to federal income tax. In addition, the Municipal Bond Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other investment companies, including closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Municipal Bond Fund invests in municipal securities issued by or on behalf of states and local governmental authorities throughout the United States and its territories that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for a noncorporate shareholder.

Investment-grade municipal securities include securities rated “investment grade” ( e.g. , BBB/Baa or higher) at the time of purchase by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, judged by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Below investment-grade securities are commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds.

The dollar-weighted average portfolio effective maturity of the Municipal Bond Fund will normally be more than 10 years but less than 22 years. The average duration will be more than 5 years but less than 11 years.