The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the MSCI EAFE Value Index under normal circumstances by obtaining exposure to a portfolio of stocks economically tied to foreign (non-U.S.) countries (“RAE International Large Model Portfolio”), and complementing this equity exposure with absolute return bond alpha strategy (“AR Bond Alpha Strategy”). The stocks are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. Under normal circumstances equity total return swaps are used to obtain exposure to the RAE International Large Model Portfolio. The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE® methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE® methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks by using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g., sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in the RAE International Large Model Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE® methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE® methodology. The RAE® methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule. The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund’s swap-based exposure to the RAE International Large Model Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO, or counterparties designated by PIMCO, with the RAE International Large Model Portfolio for purposes of developing equity total return swaps based on the RAE International Large Model Portfolio. In a typical swap agreement, the Fund will receive the total return of the RAE International Large Model Portfolio from the counterparty to the swap agreement in exchange for paying the counterparty an agreed upon short-term interest rate. Because the RAE International Large Model Portfolio is a proprietary portfolio, there may be a limited number of counterparties willing or able to serve as counterparties to a swap agreement. If such swap agreements are not available, or if swap pricing is unattractive or for other reasons, the Fund may invest in other instruments, “baskets” of stocks, or individual securities to replicate the performance of the RAE International Large Model Portfolio. The Fund seeks to remain exposed to the RAE International Large Model Portfolio even when the value of the RAE International Large Model Portfolio is declining. In managing the Fund’s investments in the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, PIMCO seeks to outperform the short-term interest rate cost of obtaining equity exposure, thereby enhancing the Fund’s total return and return versus the benchmark (sometimes referred to as “alpha”). The AR Bond Alpha Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private-sector entities. The AR Bond Alpha Strategy is not designed to systematically provide bond market exposure, although the returns may (or may not) be positively correlated with the returns of the bond market. The AR Bond Alpha Strategy seeks to maintain an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts among other factors. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. In addition to duration, the AR Bond Alpha Strategy has flexibility with respect to overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a bond market index benchmark. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.