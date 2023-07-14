Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund

mutual fund
PTGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 -0.03 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTSAX) Primary Other (PRFAX) Inst (PRAPX) C (PTGCX) A (PTGAX)
PTGAX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 -0.03 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTSAX) Primary Other (PRFAX) Inst (PRAPX) C (PTGCX) A (PTGAX)
PTGAX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.54 -0.03 -0.4%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTSAX) Primary Other (PRFAX) Inst (PRAPX) C (PTGCX) A (PTGAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund

PTGAX | Fund

$7.54

$2.35 B

4.19%

$0.32

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-6.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 184.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund

PTGAX | Fund

$7.54

$2.35 B

4.19%

$0.32

0.91%

PTGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Total Return ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Kiesel

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 6.54 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, the production or trade of pornographic materials, or in the oil industry, including extraction, production, and refining or the production, distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund can invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. However, green/sustainable bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors may be permitted. Labeled green bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits. In addition, the Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the provision of healthcare services or the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, unless the issuer derives 100% of its gross revenues from products or services designed to protect and improve the quality of human life, as determined on the basis of information available to PIMCO. This generally prohibits investments in healthcare service and/or pharmaceutical manufacturing issuers that derive gross revenue from products or services related to abortion, abortifacients, contraceptives or stem cell research. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities.In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, PIMCO may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party.The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to the environment, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG practices”) are not to PIMCO’s satisfaction. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s ESG practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material ESG issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO seeks to identify opportunities for a company to improve its ESG practices, and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. It may also exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion.The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PTGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -4.3% 4.5% 79.56%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 93.12%
3 Yr -8.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 96.29%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 80.55%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 80.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -34.7% 131.9% 94.53%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 76.52%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -15.5% 4.5% 77.84%
1 Yr -6.1% -16.1% 162.7% 89.59%
3 Yr -8.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 96.27%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 86.74%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 85.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -34.7% 131.9% 94.53%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 76.42%
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PTGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTGAX Category Low Category High PTGAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.35 B 2.88 M 287 B 35.99%
Number of Holdings 885 1 17234 41.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 -106 M -106 M 27.6 B 99.62%
Weighting of Top 10 49.80% 3.7% 123.9% 14.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Euro Bund Future June 22 10.84%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3% 10.50%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 21 10.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTGAX % Rank
Bonds 		131.81% 3.97% 268.18% 3.61%
Convertible Bonds 		3.18% 0.00% 7.93% 8.57%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 76.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 80.38%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 67.81%
Cash 		-34.99% -181.13% 95.99% 96.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTGAX % Rank
Corporate 		30.54% 0.00% 100.00% 49.14%
Securitized 		21.82% 0.00% 98.40% 76.76%
Government 		19.74% 0.00% 86.23% 62.29%
Derivative 		19.68% 0.00% 25.16% 2.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.98% 0.00% 95.99% 28.86%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 100.00% 58.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTGAX % Rank
US 		105.87% 3.63% 210.09% 5.81%
Non US 		25.94% -6.54% 58.09% 1.90%

PTGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.64% 30.65%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.76% 97.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.11%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.01% 0.50% 99.30%

Sales Fees

PTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 2.00% 5.75% 95.92%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 184.00% 2.00% 493.39% 64.69%

PTGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTGAX Category Low Category High PTGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.19% 0.00% 10.82% 75.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTGAX Category Low Category High PTGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -1.28% 8.97% 47.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Scott Mather

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jelle Brons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Mohit Mittal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×