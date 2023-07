The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal obligations — debt securities that pay interest which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuer, is exempt from both federal income tax and the federal alternative minimum tax. This is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund generally only acquires municipal obligations that are rated “investment grade” at the time of purchase, which means they are rated in one of the top four categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or unrated obligations that the Adviser

determines are of comparable quality. The Fund normally invests not less than 50% of its net assets in Hawaii municipal obligations — debt securities issued by or on behalf of the State of Hawaii and its political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities that pay interest which is exempt from Hawaii income tax as well as federal income tax. However, there may be extended periods of time when the Fund will invest less than 50% of its net assets in Hawaiian municipal obligations due to a lack of supply.

Under normal market conditions, the average remaining maturity of the Fund’s investment portfolio (measured on a dollar-weighted basis) will be between two to five years. The Adviser also considers the duration of the Fund and anticipates that the duration range will be similar to the average remaining maturity range.

The Fund focuses on maximizing tax-exempt income consistent with prudent investment risk within this maturity range. The Fund’s share value will likely be less volatile than the Pacific Capital Tax-Free Securities Fund, because the Fund generally will have a shorter average portfolio maturity.

The Fund may also invest in other kinds of debt instruments issued by domestic issuers. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that the Fund may invest its assets in securities of fewer issuers than would a diversified mutual fund.